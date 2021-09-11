Randl Ockey: What brings joy to your life?

I don’t remember when or how I first became aware of Darryl (not his real name). A member of our congregation in Oregon in the 1980s, Darryl was someone who easily escaped notice. A young man in his early 20s, he was always pleasant, but painfully shy, socially awkward, and not very communicative. Darryl seldom showed much emotion; it just wasn’t part of his personality. Or so I thought.
It was an uncomfortably warm summer day in our mid-Willamette Valley town. I was slowly driving north on the town’s main thoroughfare and happened to glance to my right as I passed a fast food restaurant. Coming out of the restaurant was Darryl. I knew he lived in this part of town so I wasn’t surprised to see him. What did surprise me was the smile I saw on his face.
If smiles were measurable, what I saw on Darryl’s face that day would have been roughly the distance from Seattle to Boston. I didn’t know that a smile of that magnitude was possible for any face, let alone Darryl’s. It took only a split second for me to figure out the source of his joy. Carefully balanced in both of his hands was the tallest vanilla ice cream cone I had ever seen. It looked to be about three stories high, which put it two stories taller than most of the buildings in our small town.
The look on Darryl’s face was nothing short of pure, unrestrained joy. Eating this ice cream cone (hopefully before it imploded in the heat of the afternoon) was clearly going to be the highlight of Darryl’s day. It was wonderful to see this quiet, usually unexpressive young man experiencing such total happiness. I savored the moment (and envied him his ice cream cone).
It’s clear what created joy for Darryl that day: the delightful sensory experience of something cold, wet, and sweet on a warm summer afternoon. What brings joy (however you choose to define it) to your life?
For many, being with family is a great source of joy. This past Christmas, our four children surprised us with a family Zoom session on Christmas day. For a few minutes, the miles between Montana, Washington, California, and Utah evaporated and we were together as a family after many months of separation due to COVID. It was the highlight of our holiday season.
For some, joy is found in unselfish, impactful service to others. As a Family Promise board member for over nine years, I felt that joy many times and saw it often in the lives of fellow board members and in our army of dedicated volunteers.
For others, the arts — music, dance, visual arts, etc. — are a ready and continuing source of joy. For some, the joy is in the artistic expression; for others, the happiness comes from being a spectator and enjoying the creative talents of others.
For still others, spending time in nature camping, hiking, cycling, hunting, or fishing brings great joy.
For many, the COVID pandemic has brought into sharper focus the importance of joy in our lives. As we have all worked and sacrificed much to stay safe, some of those things that have brought joy into our lives in times past have simply not been available to us. We’ve felt the difference in our hearts, and it’s been painful. On the other hand, we may have discovered sources of joy during the pandemic that we never even knew existed.
A text sacred to members of my faith boldly asserts, “Men [and women and children] are, that they might have joy.” I take that to mean that a loving Heavenly Father intended for our mortal experience to include joy; why would His intent be otherwise? We need to expect joy, do our part to create it, and acknowledge that, along with all of life’s other emotions, it’s OK for us to experience exhilarating, heart-pounding, Seattle-to-Boston-smile-creating joy. Remember the three-story ice cream cone.
There are seasons in our life when joy is in short supply and is achingly hard to find, and that’s OK, too. Experiencing joy during these times may require an extraordinary effort on our part, a large dose of patience, and a willingness to “wait upon the Lord.” When we’re feeling beaten up by life, maintaining an expectation of joy is especially difficult but no less important.
Joy sometimes comes to us wrapped in packages we don’t immediately recognize or it may arrive under circumstances different than what we’re accustomed to. To me, these experiences are like notes from a kind Heavenly Father who seems to be saying, “I haven’t forgotten you. Look at what I have for you over here.”
Finally — and this is hard — we need to remember that joy is in large measure a choice we make. The Dutch Catholic priest and theologian Henri J.M. Nouwen captured that when he wrote, “Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.”
Randl Ockey is a former stake presidency member and bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.