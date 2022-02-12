Randl Ockey: The 'ache for home' in all of us

I don’t remember her name—we’ll call her Cora for the purposes of this article—and I don’t really remember much about her appearance, except that she was young, perhaps in her mid-twenties. Her phone call in search of the “Mormon bishop in town” came to me on a Saturday afternoon. The conversation was disjointed, but it was clear that Cora wanted to meet face to face and needed some kind of help. I arranged for us to get together in an outside, public location that afforded the opportunity for a private conversation.

Our in-person discussion was nearly as jumbled as our phone conversation, and was punctuated by Cora repeatedly clambering in and out of the back of my small pickup and other quirky behavior. She indicated she had been traveling across the country for a number of months but now wanted to return to her home in Georgia. I asked how she planned to get there and she replied that she was an experienced hitchhiker and was confident she could make her way from Oregon to Georgia using her outstretched thumb. At that point, the “Dad” gene kicked in and I expressed my serious concern about her plans to hitchhike to Georgia. Cora insisted she would be fine, and there was no persuading her otherwise.

I asked how I could help. She responded that she wanted to carry only a backpack with her as she hitchhiked home, and she needed me to hold onto her suitcase until she could send for it. We agreed that after she arrived home, she would mail me a money order to cover the cost of shipping her belongings to her. I told Cora again of my concerns about her travel plans, but it was clear her mind was made up. I accepted the suitcase with the understanding I was free to open it and view its contents, and we parted company.

Returning home, I verified that the suitcase contained nothing dangerous or illegal and stowed it in our garage. A month or two passed and I forgot about the incident and the suitcase. Then, one day an envelope appeared in my mail containing the promised money order and an address to which I could send her belongings. I was relieved to know Cora was safely home and immediately shipped the suitcase.

I’ve thought about this experience a number of times over the years. What was it that drove Cora’s desire to return home despite what seemed like considerable risk to her personal safety? And what was she going home to? Was it love, acceptance, support? Love for Cora as a unique child of God, acceptance for whoever she was at her core, support for Cora’s challenges, whatever they might be? I hoped this was the case.

Perhaps she was counting on what the poet Robert Frost said regarding home: “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.” I hope home was more to Cora than that—a place where “they have to take you in”—but I’ll never know.

What is it about home that stirs within us a longing to return? Let me share a couple of examples from my own experience.

My father passed away nearly 15 years ago but I can still remember with perfect clarity the look that would come over his face when our eyes met after a lengthy absence. He would tilt his head back a bit (undoubtedly to get me into the right lens, an issue that I now understand all too well) and then without uttering a single word, his eyes and the rest of his face would say “I love you! I’m so glad you’re here!” I knew in that moment that I was accepted for who I was and that I was loved unconditionally. It was a wonderful feeling.

Over the years, my visits home frequently included a lunch date at a nearby restaurant, just me and my dad for an hour of conversation and good food. For some time I thought it curious that he always had me meet him at his downtown office first and then proceed to a restaurant. As a proud parent myself, it finally dawned on me one day why lunch with my dad always included being introduced to and visiting briefly with his co-workers. He was proud of me; it was that simple. And that means more to me than words can express.

No matter what our living circumstances may be, we are all “homeowners” in the sense that we have the opportunity to make our homes places of comfort, refuge, solace, acceptance, support, and love for those dear to us. Poet Maya Angelou supplies the why: “The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.”

Randl Ockey is a former stake presidency member and bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

