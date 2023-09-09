It was the 1980s and our small Oregon town was in deep trouble.

Like many other Willamette Valley towns, our local economy was timber-based and this was a really bad time to be dependent upon the wood products industry. It seemed that hardly a month went by without news of a large-scale layoff or another mill closing down. With the resulting high unemployment came a host of other ills: substance abuse, failing marriages, child abuse/neglect, etc.

I recall one year in particular.

As the holidays neared, I felt a lot of concern in my role as bishop (congregation leader) that some of our families were going to have really difficult Christmases if we as a ward didn’t intervene in some way. Feeling that same concern, a very generous member of the congregation stepped forward with a large financial donation to help fund Christmas food baskets and gifts for those in need.

In late November, I appealed to the ward council to be especially sensitive to the needs of those they came in contact with and to share with me any situations that caused them concern.

Not long after making that request Dave (not his real name), one of our council members, came to see me. He had been out to visit a family that had recently moved into our ward.

“Bishop,” he said, “I asked Sister Reed (not her real name) if they were OK for Christmas and she said they were just fine.” Then almost apologetically he added, “I can’t put my finger on it, Bishop, but I just feel like something isn’t right in that home.”

I knew Dave to be a very spiritually sensitive person and if he felt something wasn’t right, we needed to act. We quickly set a day and time to visit the home.

Sister Reed greeted us warmly at the door and invited us in, apologizing that her husband wasn’t home at the time. There were several rambunctious small children and we enjoyed playing with them for a few minutes and getting to know the family. We observed a Christmas tree with a few wrapped presents under it and some other holiday decorations. Sister Reed was cheerful and everything seemed to be fine.

As we prepared to leave, I remembered Dave’s clear, undeniable feeling that something wasn’t right in the home and I decided to very gently press the matter. As we shook hands to leave, I looked at Sister Reed and said very softly, “Would you please tell us how things really are in your home?”

The floodgates of emotion opened and Sister Reed burst into tears. They had moved to the area a few months earlier for her husband to accept employment with a local roofing company. There had been an accident and her husband was injured and could no longer do the strenuous work required of a roofer.

To make matters worse, they discovered that her husband’s (now former) employer carried no worker’s compensation insurance so getting medical bills paid was challenging. To make matters worse, they were a long way from home and this was the first time either she or her husband had ever been away from home during the holiday season.

We asked if she would let the church help her family and she replied positively. We had anticipated there might be an opportunity to help and had loaded down the back seat of Dave’s car with food and gifts, which we now brought into the home. There were lots of tears all around.

It was a Christmas none of us would ever forget.

So what’s the takeaway from this story?

Simply this: Dave listened. Whether you call it the still, small voice, the light of Christ, the Holy Spirit, intuition, or a nudge from the universe, Dave listened to what he was feeling. And then he acted. In his case, “acting” meant coming to me and saying, “I don’t know what it is, Bishop, but something’s not right there.”

And because he listened and acted, a wonderful young family’s life was blessed at a very special time of year.

Will we always get it right when we experience the feeling that someone is in need and we need to reach out to them? No, probably not.

A very wise religious leader made the observation once that we should assume that everyone we come in contact with is currently experiencing the greatest challenge of his/her life, and that more often than not we’ll be correct.

I like those odds.

If you feel something, do something. It’s that simple.