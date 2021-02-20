Randl Ockey: Nobody should be a 'throwaway'

It was a beautiful evening in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where we had our own little piece of paradise: a one-acre micro-farm with a small barn, large garden, fenced pasture, a couple of bummer lambs, and a goat named Isabella who was forever outsmarting us. Our children were finally at the age where we could leave them in the care of the oldest for brief periods of time; tonight, my wife, Catherine, and I were taking advantage of that freedom with a twilight stroll down the country road we lived on.

As we approached home, we saw a bicycle rapidly coming our direction. As it got closer, we realized the rider was our oldest child, Mark. As his bike came to a stop, Mark informed us that Stacey (not her real name) was at our front door and seemed frightened. He thought she might need help of some kind.

Stacey was about 12 and lived a few houses down the road from us with her mom and an older sister who was often gone. Stacey’s mom had multiple challenges in her life: substance abuse, limited parenting skills, a succession of short-term live-in boyfriends, etc. My wife frequently transported Stacey to or from our tiny rural school several miles away. And as the school’s music teacher, Catherine also interacted with Stacey in the classroom, building a friendship with her.