Randl Ockey: More isn’t always better, Linus

It was the summer of 1968. I had just graduated from high school and was eagerly looking forward to enrolling at Brigham Young University in the fall.

To earn money for college, I got a job at a paint factory warehouse in a neighboring town. It was a tedious, physically taxing job with dreadful working conditions. However, the people I met working there kept the job from being boring.

One of the interesting fellows I met that summer was Tom (not his real name), a person about 10 years my senior who worked in the warehouse office.

On one occasion, Tom shared with me that he and his wife had decided they were going to retire at 40 and that both of them were working two full time jobs to amass the wealth required to achieve that goal. I was incredulous; I had never heard of anyone doing that and wondered how it was possible. Tom acknowledged the many challenges that came with what they were doing, but declared their determination to reach their goal.

I never saw Tom again after that summer, but I’ve wondered a few times if he and his wife succeeded in reaching their goal. I’ve worried about what their health was like when they hit 40. And I’ve wondered if their marriage survived.

We live in a society and at a time when “more” is consistently portrayed as “better.” If saving money so you can retire in your 60s is good, then acquiring more wealth faster so you can retire in your 40s must be better. If a 2,000 square foot home is good, then 4,000 square feet must be better. If two credit cards are good, six must be better. We even see it on vehicle bumper stickers: “He (she) who dies with the most (fill in the blank) wins.”

Once we recognize it for what it is, it’s relatively easy to spot and, as appropriate, reject the “more is better” message in material things. But I worry that sometimes the “more is better” message creeps into our spiritual lives.

If our prayers don’t seem to be making it through the ceiling of our home, is “more” prayer (i.e., more time spent in prayer) really the answer? Perhaps it is, but consider these other choices: greater focus in our prayers on the needs of others and less focus on our own needs; more time and thought spent in preparation for prayer; a change in our prayer routine (time, place, etc.); a more focused approach to prayer (one issue, need, challenge, etc.).

If our scripture reading isn’t providing us with the desired connection to heaven, is more time spent in reading the scriptures the answer? Maybe, but here are some other possibilities: seeking new insights by reading a different translation of the scriptures; reading the scriptures with a singular focus (for example, what do the scriptures have to say to about dealing successfully with life’s inevitable adversities?); changing our scripture reading routine (time, place, etc.).

And what about service? If the service we’re currently engaged in no longer feels satisfying or meaningful, is more hours the only answer? Probably not. Here are some other solutions: email your pastor, express your need for a change, and state your willingness to serve wherever you’re needed most; select a local nonprofit, contact whoever in the organization coordinates volunteer efforts and ask, “What can I do to help?”; rather than organized service, engage in random acts of kindness (if you’re not familiar with this concept, google “random acts of kindness ideas”).

One of my favorite movies is the 1995 version of the movie “Sabrina,” starring Julia Ormond in the title role and Harrison Ford as Linus Larrabee, the business tycoon who’s too busy tycooning to have a life—until he tries to break up the undesirable, budding romance between his brother, David (played by Greg Kinnear), and Sabrina (“the chauffeur’s daughter”) and ends up falling in love with her himself.

At one point in the movie, Sabrina and Linus fly to Cape Cod together to take photographs of a property there Linus is preparing for sale. Standing in a room of the house that offers multiple beautiful views of the surrounding area, Sabrina asks Linus which view he would like her to photograph. “All of them,” he quickly replies. In a very kind, but gently reproachful tone, Sabrina observes, “More isn’t always better, Linus. Sometimes it’s just more.”

In the material things of life, in life’s spiritual matters, and in perhaps many other things, more isn’t always better. Sometimes it’s just more.