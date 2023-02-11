With my 1950 birth year, you don’t have to be a math whiz to figure out that I came of age in one of the most tumultuous periods in modern American history: the 1960s. The passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, the assassinations of Medgar Evers, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, Viet Nam, college campus riots, etc. were all part of my growing up years in the Chicago suburbs.

But none of these events prepared me for what I would experience when, fresh out of college in 1975, I accepted a job in Mississippi and we moved our young family to the 1970s Deep South.

Not long after we arrived in Mississippi, I became acquainted with Albert (not his real name), whom I met at church. We were about as different as two people could possibly be. He was 10-15 years my senior, Mississippi born and raised, and Southern through and through. But we hit it off from day one and enjoyed serving together in church duties.

As we got to know each other better, I became increasingly aware that Albert had a dark past, that he had made some serious errors in his life, mistakes that he wasn’t particularly interested in talking about, especially with a Northerner like me. As our friendship grew, he gradually opened up to me.

Albert and his brother Carl (not his real name) had become involved in the Ku Klux Klan as young adults. Albert never shared any details with me about his and his brother’s participation in Klan activities, only that he had been a party to some awful things for which he was deeply ashamed and remorseful.

At some point, Albert realized the error of his ways and decided to get out of the Klan. Leaving the Klan, however, was dangerous in and of itself and put him at significant risk, which explained why he now lived behind a high fence down a long road deep in the woods and why signs at his gate advised, “If I didn’t invite you here, get out now!”

His brother, Carl, experienced no such epiphany and remained in the Klan. Carl eventually went to prison (along with others) for violating the civil rights of the three activists whose bodies were found buried in an earthen dam near Philadelphia, Mississippi in 1964.

Carl was released from prison shortly before we left Mississippi and our paths crossed just once. From the way he conducted himself, it was apparent that Carl’s years in prison had produced no rehabilitative effect. He seemed to exude evil, and meeting him was a terrifying experience I’ll never forget.

To his credit Albert saw where his life was headed and changed course. He clearly understood and believed the promise made in Isaiah that “though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” (Isaiah 1:18) Albert certainly understood the infinite, atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ and knew that its great redemptive power was his only hope. He embraced that hope and was a changed man.

Was his life rosy and free of care because of his repentance and the forgiveness he felt he had received for the terrible things he had done? Hardly. What Albert discovered is that sometimes there are inescapable, unanticipated consequences for the mistakes we make, consequences that endure long after the time that we have applied the balm of repentance to our lives.

On one occasion, Albert shared with me that he regularly experienced a terrifying, recurring dream. In this dream, he saw a huge hand descend from the ceiling in his bedroom. The hand grasped his neck and attempted to choke him, at which point he would awaken screaming out in terror and no doubt frightening his wife.

Albert lived in fear, fear of the hand that would strangle him in his sleep, fear of being hurt by those he had formerly associated himself with, and fear of retribution from those he had harmed. His future was forever changed because of the poor choices he had made earlier in his life.

So what is the lesson in Albert’s story for all of us?

Though his story is definitely extreme, it should serve as a cautionary tale for each of us. As marvelous as the redemptive power of the Savior’s atonement is, it may not shield us from the inevitable, natural consequences of our most egregious acts.

The person we irreparably harmed will still be irreparably harmed. The trust we violated will still be violated and may not be re-buildable. The life we forever changed will still be forever changed.

As we contemplate doing things that we know to be wrong, the reality that we may get far more than we ever bargained for when we embrace evil should give us additional pause.