Rains help crews battling Helena-area fires

Storms barely clipped the Balsinger and Woods Creek fires during the day Saturday, but there was more rain overnight into Sunday morning with 45 mph wind gusts, fire officials said.
The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 55,882 acres and 52% contained.
The fire was started by lightning on July 10. There are now 562 personnel assigned to the blaze.
A hotshot crew continues to mop up and increase the containment line at the north edge of the fire, officials said. Most of the eastern edge of the fire is in patrol status. Control line is in place, but some heat remains in the drainage near Big Birch Creek. Firefighters are working to fully contain that edge.
Another hotshot crew engaged a spot fire Saturday near Russell Fork Deep Creek. A firefighting drone flew over the area and provided data on the terrain, fire behavior and hot spots.
In terms of other Helena-area fires:
The Balsinger fire in the Little Belt Mountains 5 miles west of Neihart was at 8,584 acres early Sunday and 77% contained.
Lightning started the fire on July 9.
Firefighters on Saturday patrolled and mopped up along containment lines, addressing any hot spots. On Sunday they were to add depth to the line on the west and east side of the fire.
Fire officials said they are developing a long-term management plan for the north side of the fire.
The Harris Creek fire about 10 miles southeast of Cascade was at 31,603 acres and 74% contained as of Aug. 19. It was caused by lightning July 23.
Officials reported minimal fire behavior and said the fire was primarily smoldering.
The Mannix Park fire 11 miles north of Garrison was listed Saturday at 35 acres and 30% contained. It was detected Aug. 16.
The fire is primarily on Bureau of Land Management and private land and is burning in heavy dead and down material, mixed conifer forests and grazing land. Firefighter access is difficult due to its remote location, lack of roads and steep terrain. Smokejumpers, aerial retardant drops and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation resources provided initial attack.
The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, using direct attack where safe to do so with the use of heavy equipment, fire officials said.
