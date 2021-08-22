Rains help crews battling Helena-area fires

Storms barely clipped the Balsinger and Woods Creek fires during the day Saturday, but there was more rain overnight into Sunday morning with 45 mph wind gusts, fire officials said.

The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 55,882 acres and 52% contained.

The fire was started by lightning on July 10. There are now 562 personnel assigned to the blaze.

A hotshot crew continues to mop up and increase the containment line at the north edge of the fire, officials said. Most of the eastern edge of the fire is in patrol status. Control line is in place, but some heat remains in the drainage near Big Birch Creek. Firefighters are working to fully contain that edge.

Another hotshot crew engaged a spot fire Saturday near Russell Fork Deep Creek. A firefighting drone flew over the area and provided data on the terrain, fire behavior and hot spots.

In terms of other Helena-area fires:

The Balsinger fire in the Little Belt Mountains 5 miles west of Neihart was at 8,584 acres early Sunday and 77% contained.

Lightning started the fire on July 9.