Rainbow Rally planned at Capitol Monday to protest bills

The Free and Fair Coalition will host a Rainbow Rally at noon Monday in response to what they said are anti-LGBT+ bills moving through the Montana Legislature this session.

The bills are seen as attacks on the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Organizers said lawmakers have several bills waiting for final committee votes.

The rally will be held outside, and masks and social distancing are required. Organizers say people who can’t participate in person can support LGBT+ Montanans by contacting their legislators and saying no to Senate Bill 215. They can send an email at http://leg.mt.gov/web-messaging/ or call the Capitol at 406-444-4800.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs with positive messages for LGBT+ Montanans and wear rainbow gear to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

“The number of bills designed to take away the rights of LGBT+ people in Montana is unprecedented,” said Paxton McCausland, program coordinator for the Montana Gender Alliance. “Legislators are intentionally making it harder for people who already face discrimination and harassment to get up, go to to work, and enjoy their families."