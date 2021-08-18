Rain makes welcome, but brief, return to Helena area

7 Day Forecast
The Helena Regional Airport recorded 0.91 inches of rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday in a welcome change of pace to the hot, dry temperatures that have baked the state for weeks.
East Helena reported 0.62 of an inch, Lincoln got 0.52 and Dearborn was doused with 1.23 inches from the shower that began Tuesday evening and carried over into Wednesday morning. And Great Falls recorded the most from the storm with 1.62 inches.
Clancy reported 1.11 inches, Jefferson City got 0.82 and White Sulphur Springs got 0.19 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
But in terms of helping a rain-starved state, a National Weather Service meteorologist tried to cushion his comments with diplomacy.
“It will not make a significant difference to our drought situation, but it is certainly helpful,” Matt Jackson said from the NWS Great Falls office.
Jackson said the rain came from a Pacific weather system out of the Gulf of Alaska and pulled in some subtropical moisture.
More rain is predicted in the next few days, with the possibility of showers on Friday and Saturday. Jackson said those storms would likely bring one-quarter to one-third of an inch of rain.
The temperature slid downward as well, going from day mostly in the 80s and 90s, it was in the 60s Tuesday and in the 40s and 50s Wednesday.
Jackson said the storm and the colder temperatures are related and it should remain cool for the next five to six days, then start warming up to more seasonal temperatures by the end of next week.
On Aug. 9, Helena received 0.21 inches of rain. It was then reported that the Queen City typically gets about 7.8 inches of rain by this time of the year, but this year it has had 5.65 inches.
On July 1, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates about 91% of Montana faces abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions as of June 22. Drought conditions at this point in 2021 are substantially worse than at the same time last year when nearly 52% of the state confronted similar conditions.