Rain makes welcome, but brief, return to Helena area

The Helena Regional Airport recorded 0.91 inches of rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday in a welcome change of pace to the hot, dry temperatures that have baked the state for weeks.

East Helena reported 0.62 of an inch, Lincoln got 0.52 and Dearborn was doused with 1.23 inches from the shower that began Tuesday evening and carried over into Wednesday morning. And Great Falls recorded the most from the storm with 1.62 inches.

Clancy reported 1.11 inches, Jefferson City got 0.82 and White Sulphur Springs got 0.19 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

But in terms of helping a rain-starved state, a National Weather Service meteorologist tried to cushion his comments with diplomacy.

“It will not make a significant difference to our drought situation, but it is certainly helpful,” Matt Jackson said from the NWS Great Falls office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson said the rain came from a Pacific weather system out of the Gulf of Alaska and pulled in some subtropical moisture.

More rain is predicted in the next few days, with the possibility of showers on Friday and Saturday. Jackson said those storms would likely bring one-quarter to one-third of an inch of rain.