Rain makes a very brief appearance Tuesday in Helena

Tuesday brought a small smattering a rain in Helena, more or less offering residents a vague reminder of what rain was like.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls said .07 inches of rain was reported at the Helena Regional Airport, with the majority occurring 10-10:30 a.m., said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist.
“It’s on the minimal side,” he said.
Other stations reporting rainfall in the Helena area said .06 to .08 inches had fallen, Ludwig said.
It was the first precipitation in the area since July 7, when .01 inches fell. The normal rainfall for Helena by this time of year is 6.98 inches. Helena is now at 5.16 inches.
Ludwig said Tuesday’s light sprinkling started as a couple of thunderstorms and evolved into an area of rain.
Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency July 1 and asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare all 56 of the state's counties as primary natural disaster areas.
On the same day, Helena enacted stage three water restrictions. The restrictions, tentatively in place until Sept. 1, require odd-numbered addresses to only water lawns on odd days of the calendar month. Even-numbered addresses can only water lawns on even days of the calendar month.
More than 92% of Montana faces abnormally dry conditions, the Associated Press reported.
Rain was not expected in Helena’s immediate future, weather officials said.
Staff Writer Nolan Lister and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
