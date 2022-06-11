Rain fails to drench Governor's Cup spirits

The spirit of Helenans persevered through Saturday's late-morning rain storm during the 48th annual Governor's Cup.

Helena resident Rick Day and his daughter, Jennell, ran the 5K for the 15th, maybe 20th, time.

"I don't even know anymore. We've run it so many years," Jennell said shortly after crossing the finish line at around 11 a.m.

Though the heavy ran began to fall on the runners around 10 a.m., Jennell said "it's a family tradition. We weren't going to miss this."

This year's race was special for the father-daughter duo. Rick was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He said he did not need to take any special precautions. Both agreed it was simply a matter of putting one foot in front of the other.

"Wet," Rick said when asked how the race was. "But I'm glad I did it."

While the stakes are high for some -- the annual race is a qualifier for the vaunted Boston Marathon -- there is no escaping the small-town charm of the event.

That community spirit is visible in the faces of the fathers and daughters who make the race a tradition and in the faces of close friends Alison FitzSimmons of Canyon Creek and Mallory Frank of Helena.

The two are sisters-in-law and FitzSimmons convinced Frank to register for the marathon, her first ever, just two days prior.

FitzSimmons won the women's marathon. Frank placed third.

"It's something I was always thinking about," Frank said of her spur-of-the-moment participation in the 26.2-mile race.

The full marathon's course this year stretched from south of Jefferson City to Anchor Park in downtown Helena. The half marathon began at Clancy.

The pair said they run together often, sometimes in the rain.

"I kinda liked the rain; it means it won't get too hot. I thought of it as just another run to the library," Fitzsimmons said, referencing the finish line's proximity to Lewis and Clark Library on Last Chance Gulch.

For the first time since 2019, the Governor's Cup featured all four of its main races.

The 5K started near the Gulch and looped around the Capitol building and back. The 10K started on the Gulch, ran past the Capitol, circled St. Peter's Health and ended downtown.

Race Director Bryan Haines said that community event feel exuding from the Governor's Cup is really "just the Helena community."

"We have course guards ask to work the same intersection every year. Organizations want to work the same aid stations," Haines said. "The support of the Helena community is awesome. It's what makes the race what it is."

You could see it in the face of Helena resident Leanna Markobics who also raced and finished her first ever full marathon Saturday.

"I was a little delirious when I crossed the finish line," Markobics said, adding that the rain really started to come down on her last few miles. "At mile 17, I was not sure I was going to make it."

She credited her mother, who ran along side her every few miles with water and words of encouragement, and her boyfriend, Layne Ryerson, who after finishing his race, went back to finish the rest of Markobic's with her.

"It was a fun experience to have together," Ryerson said.

Ryerson won the men's marathon.

And you could even see it in the face of Haines, in his second year as race director and fifth as a member of the organizing team, and though he said Saturday's was his first in rain, it lived up to the race's legacy.

"If you've been around for 48 years, you're doing something right," he said.

