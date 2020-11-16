Radley school in East Helena closed due to staff in quarantine

Radley Elementary School in East Helena is temporarily closed because too many employees are in quarantine.
"We're operating the way we should," school district Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said. "We are doing our part to make sure we are not spreading this disease."
Whitmoyer said the decision to pivot to distance learning was made later Sunday evening after two staff members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He said a number of other staff members were not feeling well and were exhibiting symptoms of the disease. Those staff will be tested, which will put them into quarantine, according to Whitmoyer.
"If we close Radley for two weeks, we should be able to resume our normal operations after the disease runs its course," Whitmoyer said.
Whitmoyer said the school could have remained open if the district had enough substitutes to take over in the meantime. But that isn't the case, as the district is currently operating with less than 33% of its normal substitute capacity, according to Whitmoyer.
"Trying to keep healthy staff in front of our kids is challenging," Whitmoyer said. "It's a huge limiting factor in operating schools."
When it became clear that there were not enough substitutes to staff Radley, Whitmoyer said, the administration determined that the best way to continue educating students was to let staff work from home.
"We hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," Whitmoyer said. "Thank God for our remarkable, professional teachers."
Whitmoyer said the transition to online learning went smoothing due to the district's extensive planning for these possible transitions. He said that everyone has to be ready to transition in a matter of minutes.
"I can't give my teachers credit enough," Whitmoyer said. "I'm so proud of how quickly they made this work. They share the same belief that our kids deserve an education."
According to last week's Department of Public Health and Human Services' COVID-19 schools report, Radley has had five total reported cases of COVID-19, including one staff member and four students, since the beginning of the year.
