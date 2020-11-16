Radley school in East Helena closed due to staff in quarantine

Radley Elementary School in East Helena is temporarily closed because too many employees are in quarantine.

"We're operating the way we should," school district Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said. "We are doing our part to make sure we are not spreading this disease."

Whitmoyer said the decision to pivot to distance learning was made later Sunday evening after two staff members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He said a number of other staff members were not feeling well and were exhibiting symptoms of the disease. Those staff will be tested, which will put them into quarantine, according to Whitmoyer.

"If we close Radley for two weeks, we should be able to resume our normal operations after the disease runs its course," Whitmoyer said.

Whitmoyer said the school could have remained open if the district had enough substitutes to take over in the meantime. But that isn't the case, as the district is currently operating with less than 33% of its normal substitute capacity, according to Whitmoyer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Trying to keep healthy staff in front of our kids is challenging," Whitmoyer said. "It's a huge limiting factor in operating schools."