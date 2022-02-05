Race to the Sky marks 37 years, honors late co-founder

This year's Race to the Sky, the 37th annual long-distance sled dog race that begins and ends in Lincoln, will look and feel a little differently for many involved without the presence of David Armstrong.

Armstrong, who led the Army's training of 850 sled dogs and 100 pack dogs as well as the GI handlers in the 1940s at Camp Rimini, helped to found Race to the Sky and was a favorite among the mushers and attendees alike. He died in April at the age of 100.

"We always looked up to him for advice," said Pam Beckstrom, vice president of Montana Sled Dog, Inc.'s board of directors.

Beckstrom and her husband, Jack Beckstrom, along with Armstrong helped to found Montana Sled Dog, the nonprofit organization that puts on Race to the Sky.

Armstrong participated in the inaugural race he helped create, originally a 500-mile race known as the Montana Governor's Cup 500, but Pam Beckstrom said he typically showed up every year after that to talk to the mushers, dispense some sage advice and tell some stories.

"Boy, he had some great stories," she said. "He was definitely an icon. The mushers respected him."

The 37th event, both the 300- and 100-mile races, is set to begin Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. near Hi-Country Trading Post in Lincoln.

Attendees can get in on the action early by viewing the veterinarian checks. Sled teams participating in the 300-mile race will be inspected by vets Friday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The 100-mile race teams are inspected Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Beckstrom encouraged attendees to stop by for a more relaxed environment than the race itself.

"The public is welcome to come, ask the mushers questions, look at the dogs," she said.

Musher and Lincoln resident Nicole Lombardi said the interaction with the attendees that occurs during the vet checks is always one of her favorite aspects of races.

"It's fun to have the public there look at the dogs, ask questions," Lombardi said. "It's great to see the little kids fall in love with the dogs, and the dogs fall in love with them."

Lombardi and her Lincoln stable of about 30 sled dogs train almost daily in the wilderness that makes up Race to the Sky's arduous 100-mile run from Lombardi's and her team's backyard to Morrell Creek Trailhead.

She said she'll rely on that home-field advantage when she looks to take home the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown.

For only the second time, Montana's Race to the Sky is partnering with Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon and the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. Mushers racing in all three will compete for the triple crown trophy.

Lombardi and company won the first two legs in the eight-dog class and when asked about the importance of taking the triple crown, she said "I would love to be successful in that endeavor."

"That's eight of my best friends out there," she said of her teammates. "When those dogs really trust you, it's a special relationship."

Beckstrom said this year's trail, which was marked off Saturday and Sunday, is largely similar to last year's with only some minor adjustments.

She said the trail is running fast because of a layer of ice underneath the snow.

"There's some really nice snow in the mountains right now," Beckstrom said. "The concern is always if it starts to melt. I think we'll be alright."

There are 27 teams signed up to compete in 2022's Race to the Sky -- 14 entrants in the 300-mile and 13 in the 100-mile race.

Beckstrom said there are two father and son teams.

She said no junior 100-mile race is being held this year due to a lack of junior mushers.

A tribute to Armstrong will take place ahead of the start of the race Saturday morning.

