Race to the Sky canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2021 Race to the Sky has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to an announcement on the event's website.

The long-distance dog sled race, split into multiple 100- and 300-mile races, is typically held every February.

A premier event in the sport, Race to the Sky serves as an Iditarod qualifying event and draws mushers from all over the region and Canada. The course stretches from near Lincoln to Seely Lake.

The 2021 iteration would have been the race's 36th running.

"We apologize to the mushers, sponsors and volunteers and hope to see all of you back in 2022 for the best Race to the Sky ever!," a message from the Montana Sled Dog, Inc. Board of Directors reads on the event's website.

