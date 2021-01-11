 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Race to the Sky canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Race to the Sky canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Race to the Sky 12

Seeley Lake musher Jessie Royer races out of Lincoln in the 35th annual Race to the Sky. Royer has placed first five times in the Race to the Sky as well as third place in the Iditarod.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The 2021 Race to the Sky has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to an announcement on the event's website.

The long-distance dog sled race, split into multiple 100- and 300-mile races, is typically held every February.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A premier event in the sport, Race to the Sky serves as an Iditarod qualifying event and draws mushers from all over the region and Canada. The course stretches from near Lincoln to Seely Lake.

The 2021 iteration would have been the race's 36th running.

"We apologize to the mushers, sponsors and volunteers and hope to see all of you back in 2022 for the best Race to the Sky ever!," a message from the Montana Sled Dog, Inc. Board of Directors reads on the event's website.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News