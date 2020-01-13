Citing supply problems caused by the litigation of timber sales, R Y Timber plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Townsend sawmill.
A Monday press release from the company says layoffs are expected to begin in April, and 70 employees will be affected.
“R Y Timber recognizes that these changes will have a significant impact on our loyal employees, their families and the community,” the press release says. “The company will work with appropriate government agencies to help make the transition for all affected employees as smooth as possible, including separation pay and possible transfers to the Livingston mill.”
The Townsend mill will remain intact until the company has adequate timber to bring it back to full production. In the meantime, logs from existing timber sales will go to the company’s Livingston mill.
“For the past several years, the uncertainty and delays caused by litigation of Forest Service timber sales has required R Y Timber’s mills to operate at one-half their capacity,” the press release says. “The company remains hopeful that future court rulings will reverse the anti-forest management decisions of the past and allow sustainable timber harvest into the future. A sufficient and stable timber supply is necessary before the Townsend mill can be restarted.”
This story will be updated.
I couldn't agree with you more John. This is not Montana. If you dont like the working class and how they make their living then go back to wherever you came from.
Bad news.
Lefties close another Montana business hurting families and women and children the most. All while the hypocrite liberals languish in their houses built of wood.
Don't let Little Johnny "Who Never Served" Williams fool you. He doesn't really care about anyone but those pedophile priests he has defended.
Yet another canard by Fake News Lil Jonny Williams...conservationists aren't just lefties. Some of the most ardent are conservatives. I don't know if this Mill is honest in its assertion, some have been caught using these kinds of fake hardship claims to justify shutdowns...but I know this, you don't either. You're just painting with your big fat brush to pretend you understand a vague and unsure announcement from the mill.
The Dec 23rd related article just next to this one 31 million board feet of timber almost all bought up by the same parent company in and around Helena. So that lumber will be going somewhere...it's doubtful that it will be profitable to haul it all to Livingston mentioned in the article.
Again I don't know...but I know you know even less, as usual. Stick a sock in it.
