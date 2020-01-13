{{featured_button_text}}
Regan and Gianforte

RY Timber manager Ed Regan, left, shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., how the timber has its bark removed  during a tour of the Townsend mill in 2017.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Citing supply problems caused by the litigation of timber sales, R Y Timber plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Townsend sawmill.

A Monday press release from the company says layoffs are expected to begin in April, and 70 employees will be affected.

“R Y Timber recognizes that these changes will have a significant impact on our loyal employees, their families and the community,” the press release says. “The company will work with appropriate government agencies to help make the transition for all affected employees as smooth as possible, including separation pay and possible transfers to the Livingston mill.”

The Townsend mill will remain intact until the company has adequate timber to bring it back to full production. In the meantime, logs from existing timber sales will go to the company’s Livingston mill.

“For the past several years, the uncertainty and delays caused by litigation of Forest Service timber sales has required R Y Timber’s mills to operate at one-half their capacity,” the press release says. “The company remains hopeful that future court rulings will reverse the anti-forest management decisions of the past and allow sustainable timber harvest into the future. A sufficient and stable timber supply is necessary before the Townsend mill can be restarted.”

This story will be updated.

