Queen City Oktoberfest coming to Helena this weekend

Rodeo, art, cars, food, beer, and with any luck, beautiful fall weather are on tap for the inaugural Helena Queen City Oktoberfest slated for Friday and Saturday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

“Getting the festival off the ground has been interesting… We’ve been working on it for about a year now,” said Elaine Marcille, one of the organizers. “We’ve received a lot of community support."

Amanda and Chris Marcille also worked to put on the festival. Elaine said they’re trying to keep the festival tied to local businesses such as food vendors, breweries and more.

“There’s something there for the whole family,” said Elaine.

She said they brought a food truck to a smaller Oktoberfest event in Helena in 2019, and "we just thought we could go bigger."

"Here we are," she added.

Food trucks The Cod Fathers, Aasved Acai, GoloSo Ice Cream, 202 BBQ, Bourbon Chicken Skewers and Montana Kettle Queens will all be there. Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. and Blackfoot River Brewing Co. will be the breweries providing perhaps the most important thing to an Oktoberfest festival: good beer.

Around $10,000 has been spent on live music to promise two full days of entertainment. Bands and musicians featured are Ellie Mae, Dan Henry, 10 Years Gone, Montana Neon Ridge, Continental Divide Tuba Society and more.

There will also be two stein holding contests, a keg throwing contest, a craft and trade show for Montana made goods, the Helena Square Dancers Club, an antique car show and the Rough Stock Rodeo featuring Bullfighter Dangerous Dave both nights.

Elaine said they wanted to keep the festival affordable, so the fees will only cover the cost of putting it on. Admission to the music tent is $10 per adult and $5 for children under 12 each night. The rodeo running both nights costs $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12, and if you buy a rodeo ticket, you get into the live music tent for free.

To buy tickets and/or for more information on the festival and its event times, go to https://helenaqueencityoktoberfest.com/.