Queen City Ballet's 'Nutcracker' will be livestreamed and featured on national TV

A Helena Christmas tradition takes a new approach this year, proving there are some things that not even the coronavirus can stop.

Queen City Ballet Company’s “Nutcracker” will be presented for the first time via livestream at 4 p.m. Sunday, and people can also catch of glimpse of them as part of a national television broadcast on Christmas Day.

The livestream production includes a pre-show, and tickets cost $19. For information, go to queencityballet.com.

Artistic director Campbell Midgley said the 2019 production was the most well-attended, as it was seen by nearly 2,200 people. She said it speaks to the eagerness of the community to have it as part of their holiday tradition.

But this year is also special in another way, as the Helena-based troupe was honored in the first-ever Universal Ballet International Nutcracker competition held virtually Dec. 12-13. They were up against groups from around the world, including Poland, Germany, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Brazil and Cuba.