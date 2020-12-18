Queen City Ballet's 'Nutcracker' will be livestreamed and featured on national TV

A Helena Christmas tradition takes a new approach this year, proving there are some things that not even the coronavirus can stop.
Queen City Ballet Company’s “Nutcracker” will be presented for the first time via livestream at 4 p.m. Sunday, and people can also catch of glimpse of them as part of a national television broadcast on Christmas Day.
The livestream production includes a pre-show, and tickets cost $19. For information, go to queencityballet.com.
Artistic director Campbell Midgley said the 2019 production was the most well-attended, as it was seen by nearly 2,200 people. She said it speaks to the eagerness of the community to have it as part of their holiday tradition.
But this year is also special in another way, as the Helena-based troupe was honored in the first-ever Universal Ballet International Nutcracker competition held virtually Dec. 12-13. They were up against groups from around the world, including Poland, Germany, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Brazil and Cuba.
Queen City Ballet submitted excerpts from 2017-2019 productions and received a platinum score, the highest award, for 2019 Act I and platinum scores on their Mother Ginger and Waltz of the Flowers in Act II, as well as taking second place overall in Russian and Arabian scenes.
Midgley received an honorary award for Best Storytelling for Party Scene.
“I was really excited and really honored to have my production recognized by such an esteemed panel of judges,” Midgley said, noting those judges were from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet.
All overall winners will be integrated in a show to be aired online Dec. 19 at universalballetcompetition.com, and highlights of the integrated production will also air on NBC National Network on Christmas Day. Check your local network for listings and showtimes.
In 2017, Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton, a good friend of Midgley, played Mother Ginger. The orthopedic surgeon was killed in 2018 in an accidental shooting after a hunting trip.
Midgley thinks of the award as “a tribute to Buzz.”
She said she is proud of the fact it is a community production that includes 40 people in the party scene who are not professional dancers, but members of the community.
“They get roped in because their child is in dance,” she said.
