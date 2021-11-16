Queen City Ballet's 20th anniversary 'Nutcracker' production opens Saturday

Queen City Ballet will reach a new milestone this Saturday as its 20th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage.

Artistic Director and studio founder Campbell Midgley said she really doesn't remember what she was thinking when she first produced the holiday classic in 2001, but she certainly didn't expect to still be doing it 20 years later.

"The success of Queen City Ballet really grew beyond my wildest expectations," Midgley said. "I actually danced in 'The Nutcracker' in 1981. I've been doing this for a really long time. Time really flies."

This year's production features guest artists Christopher Bornet, Tim Ranf and Sasha Shkurigin. Midgley said the heart and soul of the production rests with the Queen City Ballet community members. This year the Nutcracker Prince will be played by Kaden Pfister, and Sam Stutz will take on several roles including the Mouse King and Soldier Doll.

The two male company members are joined by several young women who will round out the majority of the remaining major roles in the cast. These young women include Elinor Goehring, Lizzie Johnson, Kaitlyn Ruch, Katya Shkurigin and Brooke Woodmansey. Each of them are playing at least four roles in the production.

"In my 20 years I've never had this many seniors," Midgley said. "It was very inspiring for me to make this happen for them. It's a changing of the guard in a way."

According to Midgley, the ballet has somewhat become a community tradition that she is proud of and the support the community has shown over the years speaks volumes to her. That sense of tradition is what made it especially hard for Midgley and the rest of Queen City Ballet last year, when they couldn't host a production due to COVID-19.

"It was very strange but at that point everything was surreal. We didn't realize the kind of hole it left until the season was gone," Midgley said. "Many times it's getting to perform that keeps you going."

Midgley said she was upfront during auditions this year that she was committed to making a production happen, but she couldn't possibly know what to expect. She said everyone involved went into the 10 weeks of rehearsal not even knowing if the ongoing pandemic would allow for a production as the holiday season rolled around.

According to Midgley, they've had a challenging pre-production. Many of the dancers for the ballet have been practicing in masks, meaning they're performing incredibly difficult and physical roles with less oxygen, Midgley said.

"It really shows the dedication," Midgley said.

The 2019 production of "The Nutcracker" was the biggest ever for Queen City Ballet. Midgley said there were nearly 2,200 attendees that year, which made it even more jarring when last year's event was canceled. To ease the pain, Midgley submitted a video of the 2019 production to an international competition. There, Queen City Ballet received the highest score possible on a few different segments. And the video went on to air on national television as part of a compilation of some of the best productions of the holiday classic from around the world.

"That was one way to kind of keep the magic alive," Midgley said.

The first show will be Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 21, a matinee production will take place at 2 p.m.

Both will be held at the Helena Civic Center, and tickets can be purchased at helenaciviccenter.com.

Midgley said she hopes that everyone will come out to support the production and most importantly, the dancers who worked so hard to make it happen.

If you go What: Queen City Ballet's 20th anniversary production of 'The Nutcracker' When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Helena Civic Center Tickets: Available at helenaciviccenter.com

