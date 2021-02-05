Quarantine time lowered to 10 days in county

Effective immediately, Lewis and Clark Public Health has lowered the quarantine time for individuals exposed to COVID-19 to 10 days.
According to a press release from the health department, the change reflects December guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and comes after a decline in positive cases in the county. The decrease in cases has allowed public health officials to contact every close contact to provide education and guidance.
“There is still a slight risk, between 1-10%, of post-quarantine transmission. It is vital that individuals closely follow instructions provided by the contact tracer in order to mitigate this risk and reduce the chance of ongoing community spread of this virus,” said county Health Officer Drenda Niemann.
Individuals exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine through 10 days after their last day of exposure, the press release says. In order to qualify to end quarantining after 10 days, individuals must have no symptoms of being ill on the tenth day, must actively monitor for ill symptoms daily for days 11-14, and must return to quarantine and get retested if symptoms of being ill occur once they are released from quarantine. Monitoring of symptoms is crucial to ensure the prevention of disease spread.
For the most current available data on local COVID-19 cases, view the Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard at www.lccountymt.gov/health/covid-19/local-covid-19-decision-making-dashboard.html. For more information on vaccination progress in the county, visit the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Also, be aware of emergency warning signs of severe COVID-19 disease. Individuals showing any of the following signs or symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pressure or pain in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face coloring.
For more information, call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 457-8900.