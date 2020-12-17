QC Ballet livestreams 'Nutcracker,' is part of NBC broadcast

For the first time, Queen City Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is coming to area homes via livestream 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

Enjoy this award-winning production and amazing journey through the Land of Sweets in the comfort of your own home. For information about tickets go to queencityballet.com

Recently, Queen City Ballet competed in the first-ever Universal Ballet International Nutcracker competition held virtually on Dec 12 and 13. They competed against Nutcrackers from around the world including such countries as Poland, Germany, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Brazil and Cuba.

Queen City Ballet submitted excerpts from 2019, 2018 and 2017 productions and received the highest award of a Platinum score for their entire 2019 Act I and Platinum scores on their Mother Ginger and Waltz of the Flowers in Act II as well as taking 2nd place overall in Russian and Arabian scenes.

Artistic director Campbell Midgley received an honorary award for Best Storytelling for Party Scene. The judges were from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Orlando Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet.