'Pyronight Extravaganza' lights up the sky

Big Sky Fireworks had its seventh annual "Pyronight Extravaganza" on Saturday on Valley View Road. The event featured a “showdown” between Big Sky Fireworks and Liberty Fireworks. Nearly 2,000 people attended. It also featured live music and was a benefit for Impact Montana, a nonprofit organization which helps veterans, service members and military families. For more information, go to https://impactmontana.org/.
