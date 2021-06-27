 Skip to main content
'Pyronight Extravaganza' lights up the sky
editor's pick featured

'Pyronight Extravaganza' lights up the sky

Pyronight

Liberty Fireworks held the seventh annual Pyronight Extravaganza Saturday night in the North Valley, with proceeds going to Impact Montana, a veteran support organization.

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com
Pyronight

Liberty Fireworks held the seventh annual Pyronight Extravaganza Saturday night in the North Valley. More than 2,000 people gathered to watch the free show, which included live music, with proceeds going to Impact Montana, a veteran support organization.

Pyronight

Liberty Fireworks held the seventh annual Pyronight Extravaganza Saturday night in the North Valley. The free show featured fireworks and live music, with proceeds going to Impact Montana, a veteran support organization.
Pyronight

Liberty Fireworks held the seventh annual Pyronight Extravaganza Saturday night in the North Valley.

Big Sky Fireworks had its seventh annual "Pyronight Extravaganza" on Saturday on Valley View Road. The event featured a "showdown" between Big Sky Fireworks and Liberty Fireworks. Nearly 2,000 people attended. It also featured live music and was a benefit for Impact Montana, a nonprofit organization which helps veterans, service members and military families. For more information, go to https://impactmontana.org/.

