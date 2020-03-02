PureView officially separates from Lewis and Clark County

As of March 1, PureView Health Center has officially separated from Lewis and Clark County and become a private nonprofit health-care entity.
It's a move that the organization has been preparing for since June 2019, when PureView's board of directors first approved the saparation, according to CEO Jill-Marie Steeley. Since its founding in 1994, PureView has served as a primary care center under Lewis and Clark County. However, as time passed PureView grew larger and outpaced the need for county oversight.
In 2019, PureView and the county decided the split would be mutually beneficial.
"I think the administration team has worked really hard to make sure everything was in place for this transition," Steeley said.
This includes the company's 401k program, employee benefits, human resources department and information technology. Steeley said PureView has a completely rebuilt IT system, which created some of the biggest challenges on the organization's first day as an independent nonprofit.
"It has been busy and stressful because we wanted things to be seamless for staff and patients," Steeley said. "We've hit quite a few snags, but nothing unexpected."
Steeley said the PureView staff has been very patient throughout the transition process. PureView was not able to bring on any more permanent employees after the county approved the separation in September, but the organization was able to hire temporary staff who became permanent after the transition.
According to Steeley, PureView now has about 70 employees. Steeley said most of the PureView staff is comfortable with the change, but she expects the nonprofit to operate in "transition mode" for at least another month.
"It feels really good," Steeley said. "I think this is a positive change for PureView."
The separation from the county will give PureView more flexibility to work at "the speed of health care," including being more competitive in areas like pay grade, according to Steeley.
Patients will not notice any interruption or change to the standard of care they already receive, according to PureView. However, some of the organization's phone numbers have changed.
Moving forward, Steeley expressed excitement for the future of PureView and what it can accomplish without needing government approval for each and every move.
"The county was a great partner and we appreciate their support," Steeley said. "This is a positive move for all of us."