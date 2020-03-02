PureView officially separates from Lewis and Clark County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It has been busy and stressful because we wanted things to be seamless for staff and patients," Steeley said. "We've hit quite a few snags, but nothing unexpected."

Steeley said the PureView staff has been very patient throughout the transition process. PureView was not able to bring on any more permanent employees after the county approved the separation in September, but the organization was able to hire temporary staff who became permanent after the transition.

According to Steeley, PureView now has about 70 employees. Steeley said most of the PureView staff is comfortable with the change, but she expects the nonprofit to operate in "transition mode" for at least another month.

"It feels really good," Steeley said. "I think this is a positive change for PureView."

The separation from the county will give PureView more flexibility to work at "the speed of health care," including being more competitive in areas like pay grade, according to Steeley.

Patients will not notice any interruption or change to the standard of care they already receive, according to PureView. However, some of the organization's phone numbers have changed.