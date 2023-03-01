Justin Murgel will take over as PureView Health Center's new chief executive officer effective March 20, officials with the health care provider said Wednesday.

"Murgel brings years of experience in the health care industry and has a proven track record of successful leadership and supporting quality outcomes for patients," PureView stated in a news release states.

He is replacing Jill-Marie Steeley, who left after seven years to take a job at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

In his new role at PureView, Murgel will "continu(e) their mission of providing quality, patient-centered, accessible health care with comfort," officials said.

PureView provides integrated medical, dental, behavioral health care and pharmacy services to nearly 9,000 people in Lewis and Clark as well as surrounding counties. It is a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center with clinics in Helena and Lincoln.

Murgel said he is looking forward to joining PureView.

"The company has a strong reputation for providing high-quality, accessible health care services, and I am excited to be part of the team that will continue and improve those services," he said. "I look forward to working with the management team, employees, and health care providers to continue to deliver exceptional care to our patients."

Interim CEO Laurie Francis, who will remain with the company during this transition, said, "I am delighted to welcome Justin to PureView. His extensive experience in the health care industry, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to continue PureView's legacy.

"Justin is joining an incredible organization full of experts committed to the mission of accessible services. I am confident Justin will be a tremendous asset to our team, and I look forward to working with him to ensure a seamless transition," Francis said.

Lori Ladas, chair of PureView's board of directors, said Murgel was selected after a "rigorous" search.

"I'm thrilled we have found such a great fit in Justin. He brings a great background, and he will be an amazing addition to the wonderful team at PureView," she said in the news release.

Murgel holds a degree from the University of Montana-Western. He is the Lewis and Clark City-County Board of Health chair and plans to remain on the board until his second term ends in 2024.

For more information, visit pureviewhealthcenter.org.