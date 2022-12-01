PureView CEO leaving for job at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

PureView Health Center CEO Jill-Marie Steeley will be stepping down from the role after seven years to take a job at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana sometime in February or sooner if her position is filled, it was announced Thursday by PureView’s board of directors.

Steeley said PureView Health is “a wonderful organization.”

“I know the board will find a new leader who will continue to build on the past and take the organization to new heights,” she said in a news release. “I will miss working every day with our staff and will cheer them on to greater achievements in the future.”

She is leaving to spend more time with her family and tend to some health issues her son is experiencing, the news release stated. Steeley hopes that her position is filled as quickly as possible and says that she will do whatever she can to make it a smooth transition for everyone.

“This is a bittersweet moment for us and for Jill,” Lori Ladas, PureView board chair, said in a news release. “Jill has been an extraordinary leader and we wish her the very best in the future.”

Steeley took over the leadership of PureView Health in 2015 as it was transitioning from the Cooperative Health Center to PureView Health Center. She also took the company from being a department of Lewis and Clark County, to an independent Federally Qualified Health Center in 2020.

In the past seven years, the organization grew, opened more locations, increased the services offered and number of patients served and built the organization into a major provider of health care services in Helena, East Helena and Lincoln.

Part of Steeley’s and PureView’s legacy is providing quality care to people in Lewis and Clark County, including those who are financially disadvantaged, the news release stated. She played a leading role in keeping the local community as healthy as possible during the COVID pandemic, it said.

“It has been an honor to work alongside our talented and dedicated staff who share my mission to serve people not as fortunate as we are,” Steeley said in an email to her staff last week.

According to its website, PureView has nearly 30,000 patient visits each year from more than 8,000 people.