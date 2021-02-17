Public meetings set with Helena's superintendent finalists

Helena Public Schools officials will likely select their next superintendent by the end of this week.

The two finalist candidates, Rex Weltz and Dr. Kevin Aten, are set to meet the public at an event Thursday evening before their final interviews with the Board of Trustees on Friday.

The online community meet-and-greet is set to take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening and is open to the public.

The final interviews with each candidate and finalist selection is set to take place on Friday over the course of a day-long meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. This is also open to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both events can be viewed online via links on the school district website at helenaschools.org/event.

The two finalists were unanimously selected from a field of 29 applicants. The pool was first narrowed to five semifinalists before Weltz and Aten emerged as the two finalists.