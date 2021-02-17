Public meetings set with Helena's superintendent finalists

Helena Public Schools officials will likely select their next superintendent by the end of this week.
The two finalist candidates, Rex Weltz and Dr. Kevin Aten, are set to meet the public at an event Thursday evening before their final interviews with the Board of Trustees on Friday.
The online community meet-and-greet is set to take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening and is open to the public.
The final interviews with each candidate and finalist selection is set to take place on Friday over the course of a day-long meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. This is also open to the public.
Both events can be viewed online via links on the school district website at helenaschools.org/event.
The two finalists were unanimously selected from a field of 29 applicants. The pool was first narrowed to five semifinalists before Weltz and Aten emerged as the two finalists.
Weltz is the former superintendent of Polson school district and has served as Rossiter Elementary School's principal since fall 2020. Weltz holds a master's degree from National University in California.
Aten has served as superintendent of the Bayfield School District in Durango, Colorado, a K-12 district of 1,400 students, since 2018. He holds a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
The search for a new superintendent began after current Superintendent Dr. Tyler Ream announced his plans to step down at the end of the school year to spend more time with his family.