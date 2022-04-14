Public meeting will address high arsenic levels in Birdseye-area wells

A public meeting has been called for April 21 to discuss a recent groundwater study from the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District that found more than 50% of homes using well water in the Birdseye area had high arsenic levels.

The meeting is slated for 6 p.m. April 21 at the Birdseye Fire Station, 5316 Birdseye Road in the Helena Valley.

Of the 17 homes sampled northwest of Helena, 53% had arsenic levels above the EPA standard. Additionally, within the broader water quality protection district, 19% of the 297 homes sampled had arsenic levels above the standard. The EPA’s standard threshold for arsenic in drinking water is 0.010 micrograms per liter or 10 parts per billion.

Arsenic is a metalloid commonly found in the Earth’s crust. It has commercial and industrial uses but can be found in residential drinking wells. Arsenic can have short or long-term symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. Long-term effects can include skin disorders and lesions, higher risk of diabetes, and liver and cardiovascular diseases that can lead to forms of cancer. However, these human effects vary depending on health and demographic factors.

The district is doing arsenic studies to further understand the prevalence within its boundaries by looking at relationships between surface water and shallow groundwater wells and to investigate the arsenic concentrations in different geologic rock units surrounding the valley.

These high levels of arsenic are not a surprise due to the sources in the area, but there are solutions to help decrease the consumption of arsenic, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials said. These can include installing systems in homes to help filter out arsenic, such as a reverse osmosis or an ion exchange system.

People who have questions or concerns about arsenic in the Helena Valley or other water-related questions, such as well testing, can contact the Water Quality Protection District at (406) 457-8585 or stop in the offices in the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave. in Helena.

