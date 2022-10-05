 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to Temple Emanu-El celebration on Sunday in Helena

Temple Emanu-El

Helena's synagogue, the oldest synagogue in Montana, is historically known as Temple Emanu-El.

 Megan Michelotti

The Montana Jewish Project is hosting a celebration and community opening of historic Temple Emanu-El and for the holiday of Sukkot from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at 515 N. Ewing St. in Helena.

All are welcome — Jewish and non-Jewish — to attend.

On Aug. 25, MJP finalized its negotiations with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena and bought back the oldest synagogue in Montana. This returned the building known as Temple Emanu-El to Jewish community use for the first time in 87 years.

More than 2,000 individual donors and several Helena businesses donated to make this come to fruition.

Beginning at 4 p.m., MJP will offer guided building tours, which will explain the history of this landmark building and the community who built it in 1891. They will offer arts and crafts activities for children, and light refreshments.

At 5 p.m., Rabbi Ed Stafman will lead a celebration of Sukkot outdoors on the lawn next to the building. There will be music and materials to help everyone follow along. Sukkot is a Jewish harvest festival that is held outdoors (it’s perfect for children, organizers say).

MJP is a Helena-based nonprofit that is creating a statewide Jewish community center inside the historic synagogue. Their mission is to foster Jewish life across the state, collaborate with existing Jewish communities, work to combat rising antisemitism, and conduct interfaith outreach.

