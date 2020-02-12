Public invited to submit proposals for Helena's historic 7th Avenue Gym

"Really the value in the building is the personal attachment," Kind said.

One topic of uncertainty with the property is whether or not the school district would hand over ownership of the building or lease it. Regardless, there would be a clause in any contract stating that ownership of the property reverts to Helena Public Schools if the bidder doesn't fulfill their end of the contract.

"It appears we must keep this as school district property to maintain control of it," said board Vice-chair Terry Beaver.

Beaver also said he is unsure if Montana law would allow any for-profit business to lease the building, as it wouldn't pay property taxes due to operating out of school district property. Board Chair Luke Muszkiewicz said he hopes the district will eventually find someone to take ownership of the building, and that he "doesn't want the district in the business of being landlords."

The building's close proximity to Central Elementary School is one potential deterrent to relinquishing ownership. If the district has no ownership, it has no control over what shares a plot with the school. Ream said it will also be important for the district to consider if any proposed improvements hinder the use of the building for other purposes in the future.