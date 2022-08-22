 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public help sought on Helena fires deemed suspicious

Dump Gulch (copy)

Dump Gulch Trailhead located off of Grizzly Gulch Road takes hikers from the bottom of the gulch to the Mount Helena Ridge to the summit.

 Tom Kuglin

The Helena Fire Department is asking the public for information about two recent suspicious fires that occurred Sunday on the south side of Mount Helena near the Dump Gulch Trailhead.

A wildland fire was reported at 8:48 p.m. The Helena Fire Department extinguished two separate fire starts that officials said are suspicious in nature and remain under investigation, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said Monday.

A Department of Natural Resources and Conservation crew was requested and stayed on fire watch throughout the night, he said.

There were reports of a male who was in the area at the time and returned later, Chambers said. If anyone has any information pertaining to these fires and how they may have started, call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.

