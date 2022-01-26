Last month, the Healthy Together Steering Committee released the 2021 Community Health Report, which provides a snapshot of our community on various health conditions, health behaviors, systems, and social determinants of health.

This is the latest health report, but it’s by no means the first. Lewis and Clark Public Health put out the very first county health report in 1938. Since 2011, Lewis and Clark Public Health has partnered with St. Peter’s Health to produce the report, and, beginning in 2018, we joined together several agencies to form the Healthy Together Steering Committee. The goal of the committee? To ensure the health report is comprehensive and provides value across multiple sectors in the community.

For decades, Lewis and Clark Public Health has collected and analyzed data from many sources for the report. However, in 2021, 300 key stakeholders and 2,250 residents were also asked for their input on pressing health issues and what was important in our county. Through these data, we learned that the three most important factors for a healthy community are: access to healthcare services, good jobs and a healthy economy, and access to affordable housing.

The report contains data in our county on several health factors, including prevalence of cancer, dementia, heart disease, mental health, substance abuse, such as prevalence of binge drinking among high school students, and many others. Each of the factors are first defined, then are given context and why they are important to track and, finally, readers are given information on how the county is engaged in addressing the issue or issues.

The report is the foundation for the upcoming fourth edition of the community health improvement planning process in Lewis and Clark County, which includes perspectives and input from dozens of representatives in business, government, schools, nonprofit and civic organizations, service providers, and other sectors.

This health improvement process is an ongoing opportunity to develop a common agenda for the entire community, and it also helps the health department focus our energy and resources, support polices, projects, and programs that will be most effective in improving the health of the people we serve.

In the past 10 years, researchers studied and found that the conditions in the environment where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age, called social determinants of health, affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks, and contribute to why some of us are healthier than others.

These include social and economic opportunities, resources and supports available in our homes, neighborhoods, and communities; the quality and opportunities for schooling; the safety of our workplaces; the cleanliness of our water, food, and air; and the nature of our social interactions and relationships. These social determinants of health are addressed throughout the report in addition to specific health conditions such as asthma or diabetes.

To read the 2021 Community Health Report for yourself, or if you’d like to learn more, please visit the Health Together website at: www.lccountymt.gov/health/healthytogether.html.

Drenda Niemann is the health officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0