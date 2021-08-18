Public Health: Tobacco Use Prevention Program offers options for quitting

Lewis and Clark Public Health’s Tobacco Use Prevention Program addresses the public health crisis caused by the use of all forms of tobacco.

Our program goals are to prevent tobacco use among young people, eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke, promote quitting among adults and youth, and build community support for tobacco use prevention. We work toward these goals through community and provider outreach and working with local schools.

The program also promotes the adoption of smoke-free housing and smoking distance policies to reduce the efforts of secondhand smoke on county residents. One of our main focuses is to promote tobacco cessation.

There are now five different forms of the Montana Tobacco Quitline to aid people on their journey to quit tobacco use. Here’s a brief look at each of them.