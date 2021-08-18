Public Health: Tobacco Use Prevention Program offers options for quitting

Lewis and Clark Public Health’s Tobacco Use Prevention Program addresses the public health crisis caused by the use of all forms of tobacco.
Our program goals are to prevent tobacco use among young people, eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke, promote quitting among adults and youth, and build community support for tobacco use prevention. We work toward these goals through community and provider outreach and working with local schools.
The program also promotes the adoption of smoke-free housing and smoking distance policies to reduce the efforts of secondhand smoke on county residents. One of our main focuses is to promote tobacco cessation.
There are now five different forms of the Montana Tobacco Quitline to aid people on their journey to quit tobacco use. Here’s a brief look at each of them.
- The Montana Quit Line is staffed 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with 24-hour voicemail. If you leave them a message they will call you back. This service provides a free personalized quit plan, five free coaching sessions, eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy for those enrolled in the program and much more. Call 1-800-784-8669 to enroll.
- New Young Adult Quit Line Program is designed for those aged 18-24 looking to break away from nicotine use. The service offers a free coaching session by live text, online chat, or phone by coaches specially trained in working with young adults. The number is the same as the Quit Line number at 1-800-784-8669.
- The Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program includes new increased cash incentives for expectant mothers who want to kick the tobacco habit. The program offers a free personal coach, free nicotine replacement therapy during pregnancy and additional weeks postpartum, cash incentives including $20 for each completed coaching call (up to 5 calls) and $30 each for completed coaching calls postpartum (maximum of four calls). That’s a total of 9 free coaching calls where you can get paid! Just call the Quit Line at 1-800-784-8669 and make sure to let the staff know you are pregnant when signing up.
- My Life, My Quit is a service for those under the age of 18 looking to quit tobacco for good, including vaping. It includes five free coaching session either by text, chat, or phone. You can enroll online at mylifemyquit.com or call 1-855-891-9989. For live texting, send a message to 36072.
- American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line features up to 10 free culturally-sensitive coaching sessions with American Indian coaches. This Quit Line is staffed Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1-855-5AI-QUIT.