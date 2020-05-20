Public Health: Think twice before planning, attending summer gatherings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to imagine summer without graduations, weddings, class reunions, and other popular and traditional events. Unfortunately, this isn’t just any summer. It’s the Summer of COVID-19.

Although we’ve successfully “flattened the curve” here in Lewis and Clark County, getting together for large events and gatherings can invite the virus right back into our community – especially if we invite friends and family from out of state, where COVID-19 is more rampant.

If we invite older parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles – especially those with underlying medical conditions – they could get seriously sick or even die if they’re exposed to the virus. Is that how we want to remember our special event?

So what’s a person supposed to do?

We realize these are important rites of passage. And we share the disappointment of people everywhere who have to cancel, postpone, or seriously rethink the events they want to hold.

But we’re also encouraged and impressed by the creative ways people have found to celebrate in new and unique ways, while still protecting health and safety. That’s a welcome sign of resilience in the face of hardship.