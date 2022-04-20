Public Health: The importance of testing your well water quality

According to a recent survey, a substantial percentage of households in northwest Helena that get their drinking water from wells showed elevated levels of arsenic, uranium, or nitrates. What does that mean? First, let’s look at where our drinking water comes from and why it’s important to have your drinking water tested.

Where does our drinking water come from?

All drinking water starts as rain or snow, which falls to the ground and runs off into streams or lakes. This is called surface water. It also seeps down through the soil and rock into underground aquifers. This is called groundwater. As water moves, it picks up traces of minerals, salts, and other substances that are present in the earth.

How is our drinking water tested?

Most of the water in Lewis and Clark County is safe to drink, but the only way to know for sure is to collect a sample and have it tested. If you live in the cities of Helena and East Helena, or are a resident in subdivisions connected to non-municipal public water supplies, water testing is already done for you.

Helena and East Helena are required to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water standards. The cities routinely sample and treat their water -- so it’s safe to drink. You can obtain a copy of a Consumer Confidence Report from both cities on the respective city public works websites and learn what they have sampled for and the results.

Public water supplies that serve large subdivisions, some businesses, and schools are also required to meet US EPA drinking water standards. All public water supplies sample their water, and some also use treatment methods to make it safer to drink. Like cities, they are required to offer their customers annual Consumer Confidence Reports.

What about testing drinking water from wells?

Private wells and spring water are not regulated by any government agency. The only way to know if well or spring water is safe to drink is to get it sampled. It’s recommended that this takes place annually, as water quality can change over time.

What about arsenic or uranium in our water?

A recently concluded study in the Birdseye area northwest of Helena found that 41% of wells tested had elevated nitrate levels, 53% of wells tested had elevated levels of arsenic, and 6% of wells tested had elevated levels of uranium.

Arsenic is present due to the bedrock some wells are drilled in. Ingestion of arsenic over time is associated with skin conditions, diabetes, and cancer. Other harmful metals found in local drinking water include lead, copper, uranium, and cadmium.

The primary nutrient of concern in drinking water is nitrate (a form of nitrogen). Nitrate in groundwater is a result of human activities. Fertilizers, manure, and septage can leach nitrate into groundwater when used or stored improperly. Nitrate can interfere with the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. It is also associated with thyroid conditions and cancer.

These contaminants are common in our area and none of the effected residents would have known if not for well testing.

What if I want to test my water or have other questions?

If you own a private residential well used for drinking water, you should have it tested annually. If you have questions about where your water comes from, how to test your water, or what to test for, contact the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District at 406-457-8584, or visit our website at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/water.html.

The team from the WQPD will hold a public meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department, 5316 Birdseye Road in Helena, to discuss the results of the recent study and will provide more information about testing and filtering of well water.

Joel Ebert, Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District

