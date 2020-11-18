Public Health: The harvest feast

Wash counters, cutting boards, knives and other utensils after use to prevent cross contamination to the next foods being prepared. Keep your hands clean – wash them often.

Custard pies and cream filled desserts require refrigeration. Make sure you have enough space for storage.

To stuff the turkey, or not to stuff the turkey, that is the next question.

The safest way to cook stuffing is in a casserole dish. If you choose to stuff the turkey, then the stuffing needs to be prepared immediately before the turkey is ready to go in the oven. Place the stuffing loosely in the turkey. All stuffing, whether in a casserole dish or in the turkey, must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat. The turkey must reach 165 degrees as well.

It is recommended to take the temperature of the turkey at the innermost part of the thigh and the thickest part of the breast. Use an accurate food thermometer to monitor temperatures.

How do you know if your thermometer is accurate? Fill a glass with ice and add water and your thermometer. The temperature reading of ice water should be 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If it’s off, follow the directions on your brand of thermometer for calibrating.