Public Health: Resiliency training helps public health workers thrive

Have you ever been so stressed out at a job that it affected every single part of your life including your family, hobbies, relationships, and overall quality of life? Negative stress at work is a form of trauma. Now, imagine that trauma happening for years. This is a reality for many employees working at public health offices across the county.

The collective stress and ongoing secondary trauma of the pandemic led to an increased rate of staff turnover at local, state, and national public health departments.

Secondary trauma often affects caregivers and health workers when they work with another person who is experiencing trauma. This deep connection can lead to emotional, physical, and psychological stress and burnout in the caregiver.

There are several solutions for helping to overcome the secondary trauma brought about by the pandemic. One solution to help reduce the strain on public health employees is for departments to provide training and resources to build resilience and strength in these trying times. These measures, in turn, help individuals feel supported and can lead to a reduction in turnover, reduced sick leave use, and can even increase worker engagement.

Resiliency is the ability to withstand adversity and bounce back from difficult life events. Resiliency is a set of skills that can be taught, practiced, and developed. In the spring and fall of 2021, Lewis and Clark County Public Health management staff benefited from a unique resiliency training called Secondary Trauma Activates Resiliency-Training (STAR-T). STAR-T focuses on strengthening the skills of health workers and workplaces and addresses secondary trauma proactively, rather than waiting until extreme burnout and stress becomes unmanageable.

Resiliency training does work. Our administration team employees who use STAR-T provided some feedback on their experiences. One noted that “All the resiliency skills I had before the pandemic just were not working anymore. STAR-T training gave me practical skills that I use daily with my team, colleagues, and even at home, like grounding, body tracking, and communication skills to ask for support.”

Another administration employee felt the training gives them actionable tools to better support members of their team. Others found STAR-T allowed them to acknowledge their feelings surrounding the pandemic, and to understand the extraordinary trauma all healthcare professionals were navigating. They learned coping skills so they could keep doing the work of protecting the health of residents of our community.

It didn’t take long for our administration staff to recognize the individual, organizational and community benefit of the training. At the April 14 Lewis and Clark County Commissioners meeting, administration staff requested the expansion of this training to all the employees at LCPH. This funding was approved by the Commission at a meeting on April 19.

Public Health staff would like to thank the County Commissioners for their recognition of the importance of prioritizing this training to intentionally building resiliency tools necessary so that staff may thrive and continue to serve the residents of Lewis and Clark County. Thank you to our fearless leader, Drenda Niemann for her model leadership.

A.C. Rothenbuecher is the Community and Family Health Promotion Division administrator at Lewis and Clark Public Health.

