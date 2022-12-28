Public Health: Reflecting on the past year and planning for the future

As 2022 ends, we want to reflect on what has happened in the past and plan for the new year. At Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH), this year marked a bit of a return to normal. While COVID-19 certainly took up a major part of our focus, thanks to the success of our vaccination program and support from community members, our case numbers and deaths declined for the most part. This allowed us to begin reengaging in other essential work here at your health department. We thought residents would like to hear about a few things we carried out at LCPH in the past year, and what might be coming in the new year and beyond.

COVID-19 update

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 201 Lewis and Clark County residents have died from COVID-19. In 2022, 37 individuals lost their lives to this disease, a 68% decrease from the previous year.

Last year, the Fairground Community Testing Clinic administered almost 4,700 COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests. The overall positivity rate was about 27%.

Communicable disease update

Our Public Health nurses supply immunizations for children, adolescents, adults and travelers. To date in 2022, we have delivered 2,485 vaccines to members of our community, not including COVID-19 vaccinations. The communicable disease team has evaluated over 12,000 reportable illnesses, like pertussis, syphilis, and salmonella to name a few, in the last year. This does include influenza and COVID-19 reports. We look forward to doing our part to continue to protect and improve the health of our residents through immunizations and disease control.

The Licensed Establishment Team completed 585 inspections in 2022, supplying prompt plan reviews and licensing for 74 facilities in addition to responding to complaints. We look forward to offering food safety and ServSafe Manager Certification classes again in 2023. We will also begin evaluating facilities for food safety and pool awards in the new year, which will be awarded in 2024.

Community health promotion

The Prevention team continues to lead and take part in meaningful coalition work in suicide prevention, behavioral health systems, chronic disease prevention, healthy aging, and nutrition and food security. This past year, the team aided in the local implementation of the new Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline 988 number, implemented LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) teams to help suicide loss survivors, and piloted a digital storytelling project to connect our aging community with Carroll College students.

The Home Visiting team continues to serve pregnant women and families of young children to enhance child development and family well-being. This past year, the team implemented a new self-referral form that is available online, hired a second nurse home visitor who serves individuals and families in the Nurse-Family Partnership and Montana Asthma Program, and expanded our capacity to work with pregnant women who are incarcerated.

The WIC (Women, Infant and Children) team continues to offer hybrid services – providing nutrition education, support and food benefits in person and by phone. This past year we navigated the national formula shortage, worked with families to increase their fruit and vegetable food benefits, returned to providing in-person services to the Broadwater County satellite clinic, and expanded to Leo Pocha Memorial Clinic in partnership with the Helena Indian Alliance.

Environmental health

Staff of the Environmental Division are partnering with the U.S. EPA, the Montana Environmental Trust Group, the city of East Helena and the Montana DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) to create an environmental control easement on property near the former Asarco smelter in East Helena. Using a set of institutional controls, such as caps and soil barriers, the property will be developed for residential, commercial and industrial uses. LCPH staff will manage the institutional controls within the Lead Education and Assistance Program in the area. Redevelopment is planned for over 1,100 acres within the East Helena city limits, south of Highway 12.

Final thoughts for 2022

As you can see, Lewis and Clark Public Health has been doing incredible work this year to improve and protect the health of Lewis and Clark residents. As we close the chapter on 2022, we already have our sights set on the new year and we are excited about our continued service to this community. One mountain we will be climbing is reaccreditation. As a local public health department, we do not have to be accredited, however, more than five years ago LCPH made the commitment to excellence, and it is time to verify again that our department meets national standards of quality. It will take several months and hundreds of hours of combined staff time, but we believe the accreditation process makes us better; therefore, we are proud to put the necessary time in.

In addition to reaccreditation, we will be tackling an update to our organizational strategic plan. We will build on the successes we have had in understanding social determinants of health, improving behavioral health systems, improving health across the lifespan, and promoting safe and healthy environments. We will strategize ways to collaborate on health equity to ensure every resident can live a full, healthy, productive and happy life.

We wish everyone a happy holiday season and an amazing New Year!