Public Health: Preventing foodborne illness this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is historically a time of gathering with family and friends. No matter how small or large your gathering is this year, it’s a good time to remind everybody of the safe ways to handle ingredients that make up our yearly feast to prevent foodborne illness.

Plan to go to the grocery store as the last stop before you head home. It’s very important to keep cold foods at or below 41 degrees Fahrenheit to keep bacteria from growing. November is not usually the time we have to worry about temperatures being too warm, however, it’s a good habit to develop.

Thawing is the first step in preparation of your Thanksgiving feast. It can take days to thaw a turkey, so allow at least 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of frozen weight. Prepare a safe place in your refrigerator for the turkey (or any raw meats) and place it in a pan or other container to catch any juices. Do not allow raw meat juices to drip on produce or ready to eat foods!

On Thanksgiving morning, clean and sanitize kitchen counters, sinks and cutting boards prior to removing the turkey or other meat from the fridge. Please don’t wash your turkey – doing so allows bacteria from the turkey to contaminate all the surfaces around your sink! Cooking the turkey to 165 Fahrenheit will kill any bacteria present on the turkey. Make sure to purchase an accurate food thermometer. Before and after handling raw meat, wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Remember, make sure that you are separating ready-to-eat foods from raw meats in the refrigerator, and in preparation.

Wash counters, cutting boards, knives and other utensils after use to prevent cross contamination to the next foods being prepared. Keep your hands clean by washing them often.

Custard pies and cream filled desserts require refrigeration. Make sure you have enough space for storage.

To stuff the turkey, or not to stuff the turkey, that’s the next question. The safest way to cook stuffing is in a casserole dish. If you choose to stuff the turkey, then the stuffing needs to be prepared immediately before the turkey is ready to go in the oven. Place the stuffing loosely in the turkey. After cooking, use your food thermometer to check all stuffing, whether in a casserole dish or in the turkey. Stuffing must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe to eat. The turkey must also reach 165 degrees. It is recommended to take the temperature of the turkey at the innermost part of the thigh and the thickest part of the breast.

How do you know if your thermometer is accurate? First, fill a glass with ice, add water, and then put your thermometer into the glass. The temperature reading of ice water should be 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If it’s off, follow the directions on your brand of thermometer for calibrating.

After the Thanksgiving meal, store leftovers in the refrigerator within two hours to reduce the risk of foodborne illness. Remove all stuffing and carve the turkey to allow for faster cooling. It’s ideal to get the temperature of cooling food below 70 degrees Fahrenheit in two hours, and at or below 41 degrees in another four hours. To aid in the cooling process, place food in shallow containers and store in the refrigerator or freezer. When reheating, always warm leftovers to over 165 degrees Fahrenheit and eat immediately.

From the entire staff at Lewis and Clark Public Health, we wish you all a safe and healthy Thanksgiving!