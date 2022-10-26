Public Health: Preventing falls as we head into fall and winter

As we head into fall and winter, the leaves start to change, the smell of hot chocolate and apple cider appears, and everyone starts to pull out those winter coats and sweaters. Along with the cozy feeling of fall comes the fear for many residents about staying active during the long months of winter. Winter brings colder temperatures, icy surfaces and less lighting, all of which increase the risk of falling.

According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Survey, nearly 1 in 3 Montanans aged 65 or older report falling at least once in the last 12 months. Over 1,900 Montanans were hospitalized due to unintentional falls in 2021. Of those hospitalized, 74% were 65 years or older according to the Montana Hospital Discharge Dataset.

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in older adults. Falls are costly-in dollars and in quality of life.

Falling is NOT a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented by making lifestyle modifications. The question rests, what can we do to decrease our risks of falls to stay safe, active and healthy this winter? The National Council on Aging has five steps to prevent falls:

1. Start or maintain an exercise program

St. Peter’s Health, Rocky’s Agency on Aging, AARP Montana, and Lewis and Clark Public Health all have different formats of fall prevention and Chronic Disease Self-Management Classes to help you find routines and strength building. Whether you are wanting to learn best practices, or just wanting a little motivation, these classes can help you build strength.

One option is to participate in Walk with Ease-Self Directed program. This program provides motivation and ideas to help maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as improve strength and balance, increase walking pace and duration, and build confidence to exercise. The Walk with Ease program is for anyone who is looking to start or maintain a low impact exercise program. During the six-week program, a Walk with Ease coach will send a weekly encouraging email to help you get you started and keep you motivated to walk. Participants will keep track and report their walking minutes for the duration of the six-week program. Interested in this program? The next one starts on Oct. 31. Sign up at: https://chronicdiseasedata.undeerc.org/PatientPortal/default.aspx?CourseID=2976

Another option is a seven-week, falls prevention, evidence-based program called Stepping On. Both Rocky’s Agency on Aging and St. Peter’s Health offer this program, which incorporates strategies to implement positive lifestyle changes to keep you independent and active. St. Peter’s Health is offering the next one starting in April. Find more information on SPH’s program here: https://www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/stepping-program

2. Talk with your health care provider

Your health care provider can provide some insights and guidance on best practices for your situation. They might help connect you to other local resources or assessments as well. Physical therapy can help you maintain strength and balance to prevent falling or help recover after surgery.

3. Review your medications with your doctor and/or pharmacist

Certain medications might have possible side effects that might increase fall risk. Talking to your doctor or pharmacist will help you understand what risks might be associated with different medications and some prevention measures you can take.

4. Have your vision and hearing checked

Annual screenings can catch any changes from year to year that might affect your vision and hearing.

5. Keep your home safe by removing tripping hazards

Tripping hazards can look like a variety of things, anything from a rug in your living room to your favorite pet! The Alzheimer’s Association has an excellent Home Safety Checklist you can use to assess what tripping hazards you might have in your home. You can find this at: https://www.alz.org/media/documents/alzheimers-dementia-home-safety-checklist-ts.pdf

You can find more information around Fall Prevention classes, home and neighborhood safety, lifestyle management, falls prevention for caregivers and more from the Department of Public Health and Human Services' fall prevention website at: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/EMSTS/Prevention/FallPrevention/index

Winter brings more obstacles and barriers to staying active, but we can work together as a community to find creative ways to stay strong and healthy.