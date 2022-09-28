Public Health: Partnering with medical facilities to become Suicide Safe

As Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month draws to a close, I find my thoughts turning to one significant area for growth in the fight against suicide – medical settings.

National research shows that up to 45% of those who die by suicide see a physician within a month of their death, 20% within 24 hours. And yet individuals who are struggling are still slipping through the cracks.

Sadly, I've also found this trend in our Montana communities. Many of our local medical facilities have implemented mental health screening into their workflow, and I applaud these efforts. This is a crucial measure as the first piece of the puzzle. However, there is more we can do together to help medical settings provide Suicide Safe care.

The challenge

The reasons behind the lack of appropriate identification and care of mental health needs in medical settings are complex and multi-factored, as is everything with suicide.

Among them are:

• Need for improved mental health literacy – patients are more likely to discuss the physical elements of a mental disorder. They may say “I’ve been irritable,” or “I can’t get out of bed,” rather than stating they are experiencing symptoms of depression.

• No regular training requirement for Montana physicians to receive suicide prevention education. We know from CPR training research that skill retention declines within a few months of the training, which is why CPR certification is required every two years. Similarly, we can surmise that frequent and regular training on suicide warning signs would be necessary as well to keep skills fresh. Since most people exhibit warning signs before taking their lives, regular education will better equip medical staff to notice and intervene. According to the 2016 Montana Suicide Mortality Review Team Report, 74% of Montanans who died showed at least three warning signs.

• Short medical visits – most appointments are 8 -15 minutes long. Unfortunately, that’s not much time to build rapport with a patient, but it is the demand of working in a medical setting.

Stigma also plays a considerable role. Individuals experiencing suicidal thought may be reluctant to disclose because they fear others’ reactions to the information. They may also believe that sharing their thoughts might indicate that they are weak or flawed or should be locked away, separate from society.

On the other side of the coin, stigma can be found among many (but not all) staff and the medical system itself – in how they phrase questions regarding thoughts of suicide and how diagnostic tools are presented to patients.

Too often, I hear accounts from the public that when they are screened for depression, the following words accompany this activity.

"I'm sorry but…,” “This is silly, but…”

This in itself is stigmatizing. Medical staff do not apologize or equivocate when it's time to put on the blood pressure cuff. They just ask you to roll up your sleeve. Similarly, mental health should be treated as the new vital sign.

Instead, medical professionals can say “We ask everybody," or "This may be sensitive, but it's important we ask."

Our opportunity

The state also recognizes medical facilities as a critical area for suicide intervention.

Earlier this year, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Behavioral Health & Disabilities Division’s Suicide Prevention Program implemented Suicide Safe Care training, which offers solutions for medical settings.

Currently, 61 Montanans are trained to deliver Suicide Safe Care training. Several Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition members, including myself, are now certified.

Suicide Safe Care Tools are a sequence of interventions that include depression screening, risk assessment, planning for safety, discussing lethal means to help the patient keep their environment safe, and follow-up calls. With these elements combined, medical facilities can reduce suicide by up to 45%.

Take action

The Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) Suicide Prevention program is calling on the medical and mental health community to participate in this free training and then implement it into their suicide prevention protocols.

Together, we can reduce these unnecessary losses and the LCPH Suicide Prevention Program is here to help you prepare.

Please contact me if you would like to participate in this education for your staff by calling 406-457-8970 or emailing jhegstrom@lccountymt.gov.

Struggling? Please call 9-8-8, Montana’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

There is hope, there is help.

Jess Hegstrom is the Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health.