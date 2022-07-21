Public Health: New service launched, changes made to health program

Lewis and Clark Public Health’s Suicide Prevention and Behavioral Health Programs would like to let community members know about one new service and changes to another program.

Montana 988

The Montana 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline is now up and running in Lewis and Clark County. There is tremendous need, given:

• Montana is ranked third in the nation for highest rate of suicide, based on 2020 data. It has remained in the top five for the last four decades.

• Lewis and Clark County averages about 20 suicides annually.

• In 2020, the U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes.

• For people ages 10–34, suicide is a leading cause of death.

• Over 100 calls per month to 911 are Behavioral Health coded.

• Mobile Crisis Response Team responded to 402 Behavioral Health Crisis calls on scene in FY22

Behind each of these data points, there are people, families and communities who have been impacted. Yet, in the face of these urgent realities, there is hope.

On July 16, the Lifeline’s new phone number, 988, debuted in Montana and across the county.

Community members should use 988 if they are having thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. They can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. Calling or texting 988 (texting available in English only), immediately connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental health–related distress.

The Lifeline works! Since it rolled out in 2005, the Lifeline has helped thousands of people overcome a suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress every day. With the transition to 988, these life-saving services will be even easier to reach and a place for anyone in Behavioral/Mental Health Crisis to call for free and confidential crisis help.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or chat to Montana 988. For more information on Montana 988 please visit the MT988 website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/suicideprevention/988

The LOSS Team

The Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors Team of Lewis and Clark County Area (LOSS Team LCA) is a new 24/7 service that provides suicide loss survivors with practical assistance, resource connection, and an installation of hope on their darkest day.

Created by survivors for survivors, the team consists of community members previously touched by suicide loss and local behavioral health professionals. The first of its kind in Montana, the LOSS Team is made possible through a partnership with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.

To deploy LOSS, a coroner's deputy informs on-call team members in the event of a confirmed suicide.

Then, the team responds to the scene or home of next of kin to connect the newly bereaved with appropriate resources and support from others who have been there.

We are so grateful to the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to their caring staff, Lewis and Clark County survivors have a better chance to heal.

Created in 1998, with 40 teams across the U.S. and internationally, LOSS Teams are a crucial intervention for survivors because those bereaved by suicide are three times more likely to make a suicide attempt. They’re also more likely to take up substance use or other unhealthy behaviors to cope with the pain of loss. On average, most survivors take 4.5 years to connect to services. With a LOSS Team, the time to engage drops to 39 days.

Another benefit of the program is it gives longer-term survivors a sense of purpose. With LOSS Teams, they are empowered to turn grief and pain into hope and action. I can’t imagine anything more healing.

Learn more about LOSS and how to volunteer at lossteamlca.org or contact Jess Hegstrom at jhegstrom@lccountymt.gov or 406-457-8970.