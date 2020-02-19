Public Health: More expert tips for raising healthy, happy children

If the idea of corralling everybody for a daily meal is too daunting, start small. Increase the number of family meals by one a week. Ask kids to help prepare food or set the table. And turn off those smartphones and TV.

Get recommended shots and health checks

Vaccinations are a simple, safe, and effective way of protecting your child from contagious, serious, and even deadly diseases, like measles, mumps, tetanus, and whooping cough.

Health-care experts recommend a specific schedule of vaccinations for children. Kids get most of these shots at well-child checkups before they turn 6. In many cases, schools and day cares won’t allow a child to attend without these vaccinations.

It’s important to make sure your child gets all of the recommended shots. To keep track of them, you can use a record available on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/. The same site has a schedule of when vaccines are due. Some need to be given more than once or in combinations. If you get behind, your medical provider can help you catch up.

Scientists, doctors, and other health professionals have reviewed childhood vaccines rigorously to make sure they’re safe. Serious side effects, like allergic reactions, are very rare.