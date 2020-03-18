Public Health: Long-standing process works to stop spread of contagious disease

Nurses work with the patient to try to determine when and where they were infected and where they’ve been since then – where they live, work, attend school, shop, and visit. The patient also is asked to provide a detailed list of anyone they’ve been in contact with since symptoms began.

Nurses then call these “contacts” and anyone else at risk based on the patient interview and instruct them to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days to see if they develop symptoms. The list of contacts can be small or extensive. If any of the contacts come down with the disease, nurses start working with them and their contacts.

As you can see, the spread and the outreach grow exponentially, which is why it’s so important to try to stop COVID-19 early.

Anyone who thinks they may be sick with COVID-19 should call their medical provider.

At this time, evidence shows that someone who doesn’t have symptoms of COVID-19 is highly unlikely to spread COVID-19 to anyone else. As we learn more about this new virus, some recommendations may change.

We realize that people are worried about COVID-19, but the good news is that everyone has the ability to reduce their own risk by using social distancing and good personal hygiene.