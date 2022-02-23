Public Health: Lewis and Clark Co. COVID-19 contract tracing goes automated

Lewis and Clark Public Health recently moved to automated COVID-19 contact tracing to quickly inform individuals who tested positive for the virus about isolation instructions. This started a few weeks ago, and, so far, has been successful in reaching well over 1,000 COVID-19 positive individuals.

So, what is automated contact tracing? It starts with a SMS text message sent to a person who tests positive for COVID-19. That text provides information on isolation and includes a safe link to a COVID-19 Case Investigation Form. The form collects data points that are helpful for public health to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting our community. It takes only a few minutes to answer the questions and is HIPAA-compliant and secure, keeping the individual’s information private.

Why did public health move to automated contact tracing? With the Omicron variant, case numbers increased at a rate that overwhelmed our public health team of nurses and contact tracers. In addition, the shortened isolation and quarantine guidance made it very difficult to reach cases before the isolation period was over. This led to frustration from residents, and it slowed down the process of slowing the spread of the virus. In some cases, the delays resulted in county residents only hearing from a contact tracer well after their isolation period ended.

To help curb the frustration and delays, staff at the health department looked to automated processes in other Montana locations, like Missoula, Gallatin, and Flathead counties. After researching the best way to balance technology, ease of use for the public, and the public health requirement to conduct a case investigation on every individual who tests positive for COVID-19, the decision was made to focus on a SMS texting solution.

Using texts to get information out to residents in a quick and efficient way better streamlines processes and, in turn, gives isolation instructions to residents in hours, rather than days. In addition, the automated system also prompts cases to notify close contacts of potential exposure. That helps get word to close contacts about quarantine recommendations and lets them know to consider testing at least five days after exposure and certainly if they become symptomatic. Contacts can be tested at our community testing clinic. Please see our website to make an appointment.

For residents without a cell phone or number that cannot be reached using SMS texting, the health department still utilizes follow-up emails or calls to ensure all necessary information is reaching county residents. If you do not fill out the form, you will receive a follow up text 1 to 3 days after the initial text. Filling out the form in a timely manner helps LCPH to better understand the impact COVID is having on our community.

The automated program rolled out at the beginning of the month, and, from a technological point of view, is working well. Thus far, about 1,100 texts were sent successfully with only about a 35% return rate for the COVID-19 case investigation forms being filled out. We understand the system is new and the Omicron wave seems to be dissipating; however, the information provided forms the basis for tracking any outbreaks in our county and is reported to the state and the CDC.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and get a text from public health, please take a few minutes to read through it and fill out the form. The number we’ll text from is 406-213-1444. Thank you for your support and please call us at 833-829-9219 with any questions.

Laurel Riek is Disease Control and Prevention Division administrator at Lewis and Clark Public Health.

