Public Health: LCPH releases Community Health Improvement Plan Portal

In case you missed it, Lewis and Clark Public Health released our Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) Portal. This new portal complements our original CHIP report, which was released in July of last year, and is a way for community members to interact and learn more about the highest priority issues facing our county.

Residents can get involved in improving the health of our community by engaging with interactive tools to visualize the CHIP data via three dashboards with data metrics which will be updated as new data becomes available and explore our community’s roadmap to improve health in each of the three priority areas.

The CHIP provides a common agenda that facilitates collaboration across the county for collective impact and the online version provides more accessibility to real-time information and updates. In the spring of 2022, the Healthy Together Steering Committee convened a group of stakeholders to create our community’s fourth Community Health Improvement Plan. The steering committee consists of dedicated partners from Lewis and Clark Public Health, PureView Health Center, St. Peter’s Health, Rocky Mountain Development Council, and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area. Over 50 community partners participated in the three-month facilitated process that resulted in a plan that outlines strategies to improve the health of all county residents over the next three years.

The CHIP is based on the results of the 2021 Community Health Assessment, in which three priority areas were selected by the Healthy Together leadership team to work on improving over the next three years: chronic disease, housing and behavioral health. Within each priority area, the plan outlines targeted strategies designed to improve the health of all county residents, with a focus on increasing partnerships and access to services.

The result of the CHIP process is a health improvement plan that goes beyond what the health department alone could achieve. It describes how the health department and other community organizations can work together to improve the overall health of the people in our community. Several community coalitions like the Healthy Communities Coalition and Local Advisory Council on Behavioral Health and agencies like United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area have committed to implementing this plan over the next several years.

In addition to exploring CHIP data, residents can learn more about upcoming events and ask to post health promoting events, connect with others working on the priority areas, find resources, and send comments and questions directly to LCPH staff.

The Community Health Improvement Plan Portal can be found at https://lcph-chip-helenamtmaps.hub.arcgis.com/