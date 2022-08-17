Public Health: Keep your family safe and healthy this summer

While we love the summers here in Montana, the soaring temperatures create unique challenges to staying healthy. Let’s look at a few concerns the end of summer can bring.

West Nile Virus

The end of summer marks the perfect time to think about preventing mosquito bites and West Nile Virus (WNV). Most Montana cases of WNV occur in late August and early September. WNV is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito. Most of those infected will not become ill. However, one in five individuals infected with WNV develops a fever and other symptoms such as headache, eye pain, muscle aches, joint pain, rash on the trunk, or swollen lymph nodes. About one in 150 people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

You can reduce your family’s risk by preventing mosquito bites by wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent. You can also control mosquito populations by removing standing water around your home. Do not forget to put fresh water in bird baths and pet water bowls.

Rabies

As mosquitos are out, so are the bats. Bats are helpful in reducing mosquito populations and we appreciate this! However, there are times when we need to protect ourselves from potential exposure to rabies. If you see a bat that is displaying unusual behavior such as flying during the day or laying on the ground, DO NOT touch the bat with your hands! This is an indicator that the bat is sick. If there is concern that your pet may have been in contact with a bat, call your veterinarian or Lewis and Clark Public Health.

If you wake up with a bat in your room or if you have contact with a bat (if it lands on you, or you pick it up) then contact Lewis and Clark Public Health or your provider regarding potential rabies exposure. Lewis and Clark Public Health can be reached by calling 457-8900 the following business day to evaluate the need for post-exposure treatment for rabies. Rabies is always fatal, so prevention is key to your health.

Recreational Water Hazards

Hot weather also invites us to cool off in our local lakes, rivers, and streams. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when taking to bodies of water in our area. Avoid drinking or swallowing surface water. There are many bacteria and parasites found in surface water that can make people sick. Harmful algal blooms can grow in our lakes as the water warms in the heat. Avoid swimming in water that has blue-green algae as there may be harmful toxins present. Children are particularly at risk for illness if they ingest water from these blooms. These are also dangerous to dogs, horses, and cattle.

With just a few precautions, you can help your family stay safe. Let’s end our summer by enjoying all that Montana has to offer AND staying healthy!

Laurel Riek is the disease control and prevention administrator at Lewis and Clark Public Health.