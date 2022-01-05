Public Health: Hope for the future after a challenging year

As a new year begins, it’s a good time to take a moment to reflect on last year.

Our community started 2021 in the second year of the pandemic and coming off a spike in COVID-19 cases. Pfizer’s vaccine was released toward the end of December 2020 to huge demand, and the local vaccination team began what would turn into a yearlong (and counting!) mission to get shots in arms to everyone in our community.

The local vaccination team, which includes staff from Lewis and Clark Public Health, PureView Health Center, St. Peter’s Health, Rocky Mountain Development Council (RMDC), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, the Helena Indian Alliance, and many others, worked long hours to put together drive-thru and mobile clinics to provide lifesaving vaccine to thousands and thousands of individuals. The first clinics were limited to critical healthcare workers and other first responders, but future clinics would soon serve tens of thousands of our community members from all over the tri-county area.

To say the rollout of vaccine clinics marked a chaotic and stressful time for the local vaccination team is an understatement. At first, our county’s allotment of vaccines was sparse. The team knew demand far outpaced supply. Staff needed to figure out how to take hundreds of appointments fairly and equitably. Those who made (or tried to make!) appointments in the early days of our clinics probably remember the mad scramble to get an appointment: waiting for the website to become available, then crashing, the endless clicks, the spinning cursor, the tied-up phone lines, and busy signals. In the early days of registration, a few were lucky enough to get an appointment, while many others were forced to wait for another chance.

The drive-thru clinics proved an enormous success, due in large part to the local vaccination team and volunteers. Clinic volunteers offered up thousands of combined hours to serve our community. In addition to the nurses and doctors who administered shots, hundreds of volunteers helped direct traffic, checked appointments, passed out paperwork, and performed many other tasks to ensure each clinic ran as smooth as possible. Volunteers from RMDC took to the phones in the early days of our clinics, serving as our first call center and providing appointments for our most at-risk residents. Our drive-thru clinics were revered by many and adopted as best practice by other counties across the state.

That’s not to say everything always went as planned. On one occasion, a huge snowstorm snarled and delayed delivery of hundreds of doses of vaccine to our county. The planning team took the chance to continue with a drive-thru event not knowing if the vaccine would make it in time. Then, like a miracle, the shipment arrived on the morning of the clinic, with only a few hours to spare, and all the doses were administered to hundreds of waiting community members who were none the wiser to the behind-the-scenes drama.

As the months went by, more and more of our citizens received their first and second doses of vaccine, and - coupled with masking and physical distancing - our COVID-19 infections began to fall. Stress levels eased as millions of vaccinated and protected Americans ventured back out into the world. The drive-thru and mobile clinics ended and demand for vaccines fell.

Later last summer, buzz started about a new COVID-19 variant called delta. At first, nobody knew precisely how delta spread or the severity of disease it caused. We soon had our answer - delta is more transmissible and deadly. What’s more, breakthrough infections among the vaccinated rose, albeit with far less severe disease, hospitalizations, and death than those who couldn’t or didn’t get vaccinated.

Fairly quickly, COVID-19 infections began to rise once again, peaking in late October. Sadly, this spike resulted in a critical strain on our local healthcare providers, taxing an already strained and exhausted group of frontline healthcare workers. Crisis standards of care were implemented in response.

News broke in the fall regarding boosters and our drive-thru clinics sprang back to life, providing shots to thousands of residents in the county and giving our community a much-needed boost in the fight against delta.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, things are both looking a bit more hopeful and daunting. We’re watching to see how the omicron variant will affect our community. Providing vaccine to the rural parts of our county remains a challenge. But there’s also hope. There are new anti-viral drugs on the horizon which could curb the worst symptoms of the virus and- working in conjunction with the protective aspects of the vaccines - could greatly limit hospital visits and deaths.

While 2021 was stressful, the team at Lewis and Clark Public Health continues to stay committed and have hope for our community, our state, and our nation. It is a pleasure to serve the people of Lewis and Clark County. We wish everyone a wonderful and safe and a happy 2022.

Drenda Niemann is the health officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health.