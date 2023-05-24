Summer in Helena means sunny days, green trees, and the town active with events and activities. As we shed those winter coats and start to leave our cozy homes, this can also be a great time to connect with each other, explore aspects of Helena we may not have known about, and start a few new healthy habits along the way.

As you probably already know, eating healthy can strengthen your bones, boost your immunity, lower your risk of certain chronic diseases, help you manage your chronic disease, and keep your skin, teeth and eyes healthy. The benefits list goes on and on! So why not start today?

Eating healthy, starting a movement routine and other healthy habits can sound daunting or too big of a task to take on. Instead, start with one change that sounds fun or exciting to you. Don’t know what you want that to be? The Healthy Communities Coalition is here to help!

The Healthy Communities Coalition is a chronic disease prevention coalition in Lewis and Clark County that has a vision to create a community where people are empowered to make healthy choices. They have been working on two healthy living activities to get you thinking about health in a fun and engaging way.

1. Healthy Living Challenge

Challenging all in Lewis and Clark County to try a few new healthy habits, and potentially win a prize along the way! There are 14 tasks, and if you complete 10 or more, you can enter to win a local good. The tasks include items like cooking a new recipe, enjoying some time outside with a friend, or going on a walk at spring meadow.

You can download the card at our website: https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/health-promotion/healthy-communities-coalition.html

Enter by submitting the form to Lewis and Clark Library or through the QR link on the challenge.

Prizes are donated from Gardenworks, Keeping it Green, Lewis and Clark Library and the Hopper.

2. Farmers Market Bingo

Families, want to go to the Farmer’s Market and have an activity to connect as a family? Try doing the Farmers Market Bingo! Work with your kiddo to fill out the boxes with activities like “find a red fruit or vegetable” or “ask a farmer a question” to fill out the card. Enjoy the quality time while learning about nutrition as a family.

Download the card at our website or visit the St. Peter’s Health table when they are at the market to grab one.

Any questions on these challenges or the Healthy Communities Coalition, contact Sarah Sandau, Lewis and Clark Public Health prevention programs supervisor at (406) 457-8960 or ssandau@lccountymt.gov.