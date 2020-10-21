Public Health: Follow proper burning practices for cold weather

Winter weather is on the way, and with it will come temperature inversions that can trap air pollution over the Helena Valley. On cold and windless days and nights, the quality of the air we breathe can deteriorate quickly when chimney smoke and vehicle exhaust collect under a layer of warmer air.
On Nov. 1, Lewis and Clark Public Health will begin daily air-quality monitoring in its annual effort to protect the health of area residents. When air quality is poor, the department will issue temporary restrictions on indoor and outdoor burning throughout the Air Pollution Control District, which includes the North Valley and the communities of Helena and East Helena. During these episodes, residents may be restricted from using solid fuel burning devices like fireplaces and woodstoves until the public health risk diminishes. The air monitoring season ends Feb. 29.
Smoke from woodstoves is the primary source of winter particulate air pollution throughout Lewis and Clark County. Exposure to wood smoke can cause reduced lung function, headaches and chronic bronchitis. It can also aggravate existing lung disease.
Residents can minimize these negative health effects by burning a clean, hot fire. This will also cut back on creosote buildup in a chimney, which will reduce the chances of a chimney fire, as well as the amount of wood burned – saving time and money.
Under the Lewis and Clark County Outdoor Air Quality Regulations, the department designates air quality using these terms:
- GOOD – particulate levels are low, and there are no restrictions on the proper use of solid-fuel burning devices.
- WATCH – air quality is moderate, and particulate levels are not expected to improve. Residents are asked to voluntarily avoid or reduce the use of solid-fuel burning devices, especially fireplaces and stoves that aren’t certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.
- POOR – Particulate levels are high, and the National Weather Service predicts poor dispersion conditions. Indoors, you may use only pellet stoves and EPA-certified burning devices. Smoke emitted from these devices may not exceed 20 percent opacity. You can achieve this by following proper burning practices listed below.
Weather conditions can change quickly, and residents might be fined if they violate burning restrictions during a ‘poor’ air stage. It’s important to check air quality if a resident plans to burn.
Individuals enrolled in the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program may apply for an exemption to burn an older wood-burning device when the air quality is “poor.” Anyone whose gas or electric heating system is temporarily inoperable may also be eligible for an exemption.
Residents who don’t meet the exemption requirements, may apply for a variance to the regulations. The variance will be heard before the Board of Health or a hearings officer. Exemption and variance application forms are available by calling 406-447-8351.
Proper burning
Here are some tips for burning properly and with less pollution:
- Make sure your stove is the right size for your needs. If your stove is too large, you will need to damp down your fires, causing smoldering.
- Use only dry, well-seasoned, medium-sized wood.
- Start your fire with small, dry kindling to establish a hot flame.
- Don’t pack too many logs in your stove or fireplace. Smaller, hotter fires are more efficient and less polluting.
- Keep air intakes/ dampers open enough to maintain a clean, hot fire.
- Check and clean your chimney regularly to avoid creosote buildup.
It’s illegal in Montana to burn prohibited materials, such as garbage, building materials, plastics, and hazardous waste.
To learn the daily status of local air quality, check local media, call the health department’s 24-hour air quality hotline at 406-447-1644, or sign up for daily e-mail updates at outdoorAQ@lccountymt.gov. The Lewis and Clark County Air Quality Regulations are available at www.HelenaAir.org.
Jay Plant is an environmental health specialist at Lewis and Clark Public Health.
