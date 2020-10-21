Public Health: Follow proper burning practices for cold weather

Winter weather is on the way, and with it will come temperature inversions that can trap air pollution over the Helena Valley. On cold and windless days and nights, the quality of the air we breathe can deteriorate quickly when chimney smoke and vehicle exhaust collect under a layer of warmer air.

On Nov. 1, Lewis and Clark Public Health will begin daily air-quality monitoring in its annual effort to protect the health of area residents. When air quality is poor, the department will issue temporary restrictions on indoor and outdoor burning throughout the Air Pollution Control District, which includes the North Valley and the communities of Helena and East Helena. During these episodes, residents may be restricted from using solid fuel burning devices like fireplaces and woodstoves until the public health risk diminishes. The air monitoring season ends Feb. 29.

Smoke from woodstoves is the primary source of winter particulate air pollution throughout Lewis and Clark County. Exposure to wood smoke can cause reduced lung function, headaches and chronic bronchitis. It can also aggravate existing lung disease.