Public gets a chance to view new Shodair Children's Hospital

The latest wave of people to tour Shodair Children’s Hospital arrived early Thursday to see the $66 million campus that will be its new vessel to serve as a psychiatric facility for children.

Brad Culver of Nitro-Green said at the end of the tour of the 134,000-square-foot building at 2755 Colonial Drive that he found the new digs to be interesting and added he was impressed with all the steps Shodair officials took to make it a safe place where children can’t hurt themselves.

The new hospital is set to open Jan. 31.

Culver said he was impressed Shodair brought in children to help them with some issues in the design process.

Shodair is putting the finishing touches on its new campus. Its services include the child and adolescent acute psychiatric inpatient program, child and adolescent residential treatment programs, a fully accredited school which will operate year-round, outpatient services and school-based services.

It is a nonprofit organization overseen by a board of community members.

Shodair Chief Executive Officer Craig Aasved welcomed the guests.

“It takes a whole lot of people to make a project like this happen,” he said, adding the board of directors made a bold decision during the pandemic, which was a time of uncertainty, to move forward with the construction.

“… it would have been easy to (put) this this project on the shelf and come back to it later,” he said. “And this board decided to move forward. And thank God they did, for it they had not made the decision then we’d wouldn’t be standing in this building and we would probably never be standing in this building because I think it would be $30 million more than it cost to build this today.”

A series of tours was set up through the week. At 7 a.m. Thursday, Hometown Helena, a grassroots citizens group that meets weekly, walked through the building in tours led by Shodiar employees or representatives of the contractor, Dick Anderson Construction.

Other open houses welcomed emergency responders, hosted a career fair and there was the open house for the public Thursday afternoon.

“I’m hearing great things,” Aasved said later about the public comment. “People are impressed with the detail and thought process.”

The new hospital has 84 individual patient rooms with private bathrooms. The previous hospital had 72 beds in 40 rooms.

Officials said 87% of the new space is devoted to patient care and no new space is for administrative services, and the building replaces a facility that was 99,000 square feet. The groundbreaking was held in October 2020.

The new hospital features an education wing for the accredited school including space for occupational and speech therapies as well as a life skills classroom where patients learn about daily living skills.

It also has a full-court gymnasium and weight room, and a public café and coffee bar called the Hope Café.

It will also have amenities such as a smudge room and a special care area on the acute inpatient floor.

Two-thirds of the existing hospital will be demolished for parking once the new medical office building across the campus is completed later this spring.

Riley Ford, project manager for Dick Anderson Construction, said even though Shodair would be open, he expected them to be working on the property for another year.

Shodair is Montana’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. The network raises funds for 170-member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to children in the United States and Canada.

The hospital says 99% of its patients are from 52 of Montana’s 56 counties. While 75% of patients are from economically disadvantaged families, Shodair accepts all insurances and private pay with in-house financial assistance for those eligible.

Shodair officials said they secured $52 million in bonds for the new hospital and are raising funds for the remaining $14 million, with less than $2 million remaining.

Shodair Children’s Hospital began as a home for orphaned and abandoned children in 1896. It became the first facility in the state to treat children with polio and the first with a chemical dependency unit dedicated to adolescents.

Photos: A look inside the new Shodair Children's Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital New Shodair Hospital