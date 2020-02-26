Public comments lead to extended review for Helena Valley gravel pit

In addition to the issues raised regarding water, many of those who provided public comment suggested that the noise levels produced by heavy machinery in a gravel pit could have negative impacts on the health of nearby residents. The DEQ said the comments also suggested that the proposed berm would not properly mitigate noise pollution for those with foundations above grade or multistory homes. The comments also pointed out that no studies were conducted to determine the appropriate berm dimensions to mitigate noise.

As a result of these two issues, the DEQ has determined that the proposed plan does not currently satisfy certain requirements of the Opencut Mining Act. Thus, further testing and examination of the site is necessary.

Rebecca Harbage, the DEQ's public policy director, said the Opencut Mining Act allows for public comment throughout the entire application process. Therefore, the extension provides additional time for individuals to submit public comments should they choose to do so. Harbage said the DEQ will review all comments until a final determination has been made on this site.

Public comments on the McHugh 2 site can be submitted by email to DEQOpencut@mt.gov or by U.S. Mail addressed to the DEQ Opencut Mining Section, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.

