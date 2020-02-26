Public comments lead to extended review for Helena Valley gravel pit

After a public meeting on Feb. 12, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is extending the review process for a proposed gravel pit near hundreds of homes in the west Helena Valley.
Valley Sand and Gravel hopes to open the 61.5-acre gravel pit on a 70.5-acre plot bordering Ronda Road, McHugh Drive, Mill Road, Edgerton Road and Hedges Drive. There are approximately 604 residences within a half-mile radius.
According to a Wednesday letter from DEQ to Valley Sand and Gravel, "The DEQ has determined that public comments received reveal substantial issues not adequately satisfied in the proposed Plan of Operation." The letter goes on to say that as a result, the application will now be subject to an extended review process that could last up to 60 days from Feb. 26. While that means DEQ could make a decision by April 26, the process could be extended for an additional 30 days beyond that date.
The letter identified two major reasons for the extension. The first is to ensure the appropriate protection of local groundwater and surface water resources. The second is to minimize noise and visual impact on nearby residential areas to the extent practicable.
The DEQ said written public comments addressed the lack of plans and mitigation measure for potential shallow groundwater contamination from nearby septic systems, a nearby landfill, nearby cattle and horse pastures, fueling and other mining and maintenance operation activities that may arise as a result of the Opencut Mining Act operation.
Additionally, the DEQ points out the comments brought attention to the following:
- Incomplete accounting of nearby public water supply wells.
- Lack of coordination with Lewis and Clark County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for floodplain permits, and that processing equipment and berms are proposed to be located within the 100-year floodplain.
- Inconsistencies with regards to dewatering and locations of ditches, floodwater pathways and ephemeral drainages.
- Concerns with the placement of berms and diversion of water flow.
- The proposed plan and postmining land uses do not comport with the Helena Valley Master Flood Mitigation Plan, and no discussion or analysis is provided of how the floodwater detention basin fits into Lewis and Clark County’s flood mitigation effort. Further, the plan does not include supporting calculations, analyses, and designs that are stamped by a professional engineer.
- The project could create the issue of “groundwater under the direct influence of surface water” thereby allowing contaminants to be transported downgradient, requiring new and additional treatment.
- The estimated seasonal groundwater table levels are inaccurate as they did not use currently available water level data in the area.
- The aquifer is incorrectly identified as a confined aquifer, whereas Lewis and Clark Water Quality Protection District’s monitoring of nearby wells and other publicly available documents indicate this area as an unconfined aquifer.
In addition to the issues raised regarding water, many of those who provided public comment suggested that the noise levels produced by heavy machinery in a gravel pit could have negative impacts on the health of nearby residents. The DEQ said the comments also suggested that the proposed berm would not properly mitigate noise pollution for those with foundations above grade or multistory homes. The comments also pointed out that no studies were conducted to determine the appropriate berm dimensions to mitigate noise.
As a result of these two issues, the DEQ has determined that the proposed plan does not currently satisfy certain requirements of the Opencut Mining Act. Thus, further testing and examination of the site is necessary.
Rebecca Harbage, the DEQ's public policy director, said the Opencut Mining Act allows for public comment throughout the entire application process. Therefore, the extension provides additional time for individuals to submit public comments should they choose to do so. Harbage said the DEQ will review all comments until a final determination has been made on this site.
Public comments on the McHugh 2 site can be submitted by email to DEQOpencut@mt.gov or by U.S. Mail addressed to the DEQ Opencut Mining Section, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901.